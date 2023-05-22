Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Opinion
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate

22 May 2023 9:55 AM
by Keely Goodall
Argentina
Inflation
hyperinflation
Lyal White

Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Professor Lyal White, research associate of the Brenthurst Foundation and director of Isizwe's Academy of Life.

In Argentina, the inflation rate passed 100% in February, for the first time in 30 years.

This means that the price of goods has doubled in the space of one year.

Argentines have faced a number of financial crises in the past decades, but this latest bout of hyperinflation is still challenging for people to work around.

Even some of the most crisis-hardened Argentines are struggling to make ends meet amid the fast-changing prices and soaring cost of living.

Lyal White, Research Associate - The Brenthurst Foundation/Director - Isizwe's Academy of Life

With the peso rapidly losing value, Argentines have had to find ways to make ends meet, adopting these five strategies:

  • Buy now and pay later with interest-free credit

  • Barter or swap goods

  • Buying in bulk

  • Buying dollars

  • Spending as fast as possible

Even for those who may have money at the end of the month, skyrocketing inflation is proving a problem.

Lyal White, Research Associate - The Brenthurst Foundation/Director - Isizwe's Academy of Life
Picture: Luis X from Pixabay
Picture: Luis X from Pixabay

Saving pesos when inflation is high means your savings will devalue.

Lyal White, Research Associate - The Brenthurst Foundation/Director - Isizwe's Academy of Life

Listen to the interview for more (skip to 04:11).




Argentina
Inflation
hyperinflation
Lyal White

