



Lester Kiewit speaks to Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, about using ChatGPT to make financial decisions and investments.

Listen to Nicholson's opinion below.

Nicholson says people using AI tools to gather financial advice is 'a hot topic at the moment.'

Since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, it has gained over 100 million users.

People are using AI tools such as ChatGPT for various things from writing articles to asking the AI tool for financial advice.

With the latter, Kiewit's main concern is that there isn't a certified financial advisor on the other side of the screen, which is legally required in South Africa when giving financial advice.

Nicholson warns that ChatGPT is currently in the research phase so you should be aware that your data might be collected - compromising your financial safety.

On the best way to use AI tools for financial advice, Nicholson says...

Use it as a guide and not as a form of final decision... Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager - JustMoney

Nicholson says that laws and regulations around using AI tools for financial advice need to be put in place - only once this happens can the app help with things such as:

1) Improving financial data analysis which allows for comprehensive financial planning

2) Providing personalised financial recommendations

Go with caution!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?