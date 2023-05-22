Borrowers must dig deeper for deposits as banks 'tighten up' on home loans
Africa Melane speaks with Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust at Ooba on the latest headwind to hit potential homeowners.
Banks have increased the deposit required for a home loan by nearly 12%.
While the average deposit was about 7.5% of the purchase price in 2022, it has increased to around 10% of the purchase price this year.
Deposits required on home loans speak to the borrower’s trustworthiness.
Due to the current economic environment, banks are tightening their loan processes and approvals as they have more reason to believe that borrowers might default.
In the current economic conditions, people are struggling with loadshedding, the increase in interest rates… high levels of unemployment, and the reduced ability to afford repayments.Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust – Ooba
Putting down a bigger deposit towards your home loan will not only reduce the size of the bond but also reduce the loan amount, increasing the probability of approval.
Smith adds that, although banks are becoming more cautious, it does not mean they will not approve a 110% loan-to-value.
Banks are looking at the jockey, and the jockey here is the applicant. They look at your financials and your ability to pay that loan. It all depends on your financial standing.Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust – Ooba
Scroll up to listen to the full discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Borrowers must dig deeper for deposits as banks 'tighten up' on home loans
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/05XcCfTOzN4
More from Lifestyle
Legal Talk: why you can't withhold your rent over a grievance with your landlord
If a tenant is facing serious challenges with their landlord, they may feel tempted to withhold rent until a solution is reached.Read More
So you want to be a writer? Open Book Festival announces "Workshop Week"
Experts will spend six days sharing skills and tools that will leave wannabe writers better equipped to tell their stories.Read More
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED
Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.Read More
[LISTEN] The Wonderbag allows you to cook during loadshedding
Sarah Collins, Founder and CEO of The Wonderbag chats about the multi-functional use of this product during loadshedding.Read More
[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?
Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.Read More
Instagram to launch microblogging app similar to Twitter
Instagram has reportedly been working on a text app that will compete with Elon Musk's troubled Twitter.Read More
Entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE today
It's International Day of Biological Diversity - this means entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE!Read More
Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worries.Read More
The Wonderbag: A solution to cooking during load shedding
The Wonderbag, also known as a Wonder Cooker, uses heat-retaining technology to slow-cook food without the need for electricity or gas.Read More
More from Business
Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands report profits despite loadshedding impact
The group's headline earnings per share jumped almost 40% to 488 cents for the year-end February.Read More
Netcare profits increase by 49%, but warns of critical nurses shortage in SA
The hospital group's net profit jumped almost 49% to R666 million in the half-year to end-March.Read More
[LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers
As South Africa continues to battle with loadshedding, the country is looking towards Independent Power Producers.Read More
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED
Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.Read More
[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?
Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.Read More
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate
Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living.Read More
SA's power crisis killing township economies
Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding.Read More
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development
The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.Read More
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences
Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress?Read More