Mobility forum says 'NO!' to Mitchells Plain cycle lanes





Lester Kiewit speaks to Roland Potsma, MD of the Active Mobility Forum, about proposals to build cycle lanes in Mitchells Plain.

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Unsafe and a waste of taxpayers' money...

The Active Mobility Forum has told CapeTalk why it has voted 'no' to plans by the City’s Urban Mobility Directorate to build non-motorised transport infrastructure, including cycle lanes, in the Mitchells Plain area.

The forum refers to itself as a 'coalition to make cycling, walking, taxis, e-scooters, and public transit safe for a liveable country'.

The City says the new infrastructure will have a significant impact on improving road safety for both pedestrians and cyclists, but the Active Mobility Forum's Roland Potsma disagrees.

The City hasn't learned from its previous mistakes, he says.

They're copying and pasting the same bare minimum engineering guide for pedestrians. Roland Potsma, MD - Active Mobility Forum

We can't do this again; we need to do it better. If we can't do it right, it will actually be more dangerous. Roland Potsma, MD - Active Mobility Forum

One of the biggest issues is the lack of a protective barrier between the planned cycle lanes and the road.

If we're going to build cycle lanes on a big wide city road, there needs to be a barrier. In this case, there's not a single cycling lane with a protective barrier. Roland Potsma, MD - Active Mobility Forum

Potsma says the lack of barriers will discourage people from using the cycle lanes.

Painted cycle lanes are worse than having no cycle lanes at all because they create a false impression. Roland Potsma, MD - Active Mobility Forum

Members of the public are being encouraged to have their say on the plans.

Visit the City of Cape Town website to comment on the proposals.

