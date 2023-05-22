Instagram to launch microblogging app similar to Twitter

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mobility forum says 'NO!' to Mitchells Plain cycle lanes The CoCT says the new infrastructure will have a significant impact on improving road safety for both pedestrians and cyclists. 22 May 2023 11:02 AM
GroundUp warned to 'take down' article about lawyer it fingered in Lotto probe It's received an instruction from its internet hosting service to take down one of its own stories about lawyer Lesley Ramulifho. 22 May 2023 10:12 AM
Stop being suspicious about vaccines! - top paediatrician on numerous outbreaks What's behind the recent outbreak of diseases such as mumps, measles, whooping cough, and diphtheria among children in SA? 22 May 2023 9:18 AM
View all Local
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
View all Politics
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living. 22 May 2023 9:55 AM
SA's power crisis killing township economies Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding. 20 May 2023 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
View all Business
Instagram to launch microblogging app similar to Twitter Instagram has reportedly been working on a text app that will compete with Elon Musk's troubled Twitter. 22 May 2023 10:34 AM
Entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE today It's International Day of Biological Diversity - this means entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE! 22 May 2023 7:58 AM
Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worrie... 21 May 2023 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000) At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar. 22 May 2023 9:32 AM
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell! Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels. 22 May 2023 9:01 AM
Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love... Novak Djokovic turns 36 today and so we recall some of his best inspirational quotes - it is Monday, after all. 22 May 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Instagram to launch microblogging app similar to Twitter

22 May 2023 10:34 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Instagram
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman

Instagram has reportedly been working on a text app that will compete with Elon Musk's troubled Twitter.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online (for this one, skip to 06:04).

The new app will be separate from Instagram but will allow users to connect their accounts.

It has been tested out with celebrities and is set to be released in the American summer, possibly as early as next month.

There have been attempts to make other microblogging apps similar to Twitter, but none have achieved major success.

With Instagram's huge number of users, it would be interesting to see how it competes with Twitter.

I am so interested to see if this is the one that will finally give Twitter a run for its money.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Instagram logo. Picture: pixabay.com
Instagram logo. Picture: pixabay.com

Instagram is very popular, and it definitely has less of a tainted feeling, to me, than Twitter.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.




22 May 2023 10:34 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Instagram
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman

More from Lifestyle

Will my boss understand when Eskom sheds its load? © milkos/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?

22 May 2023 11:29 AM

Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

Entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE today

22 May 2023 7:58 AM

It's International Day of Biological Diversity - this means entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A little girl writes down her thoughts to put into her Worry Gobler Photo: Worry Goblers/Facebook

Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help

21 May 2023 11:26 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash

The Wonderbag: A solution to cooking during load shedding

21 May 2023 10:09 AM

The Wonderbag, also known as a Wonder Cooker, uses heat-retaining technology to slow-cook food without the need for electricity or gas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cat and a dog. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle

20 May 2023 8:54 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Franschhoek Literary Festival is underway. Picture: @ExclusiveBooks/Twitter

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

20 May 2023 8:41 AM

Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences

19 May 2023 5:06 PM

Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The trauma of addition

Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire'

19 May 2023 2:50 PM

Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Ekaterina Bolovtsova

World’s oldest Hebrew bible sells for $38 million

19 May 2023 2:47 PM

The 1,100-year-old leather-bound, handwritten bible is the most complete copy in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Let's talk about sex: how do initiate intimacy in your relationship?

19 May 2023 2:42 PM

Sexual intimacy can be important in relationships but for many people, letting your partner know what you want can be a challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great escape

Local

Stop being suspicious about vaccines! - top paediatrician on numerous outbreaks

Local

Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate

World Business

EWN Highlights

WC Education Dept urges parents to make grades 1 & 8 applications in time

22 May 2023 2:43 PM

Magudumana’s lawyer expected to argue her arrest and detention is “unlawful”

22 May 2023 2:15 PM

About 100 people present with cholera symptoms after 10 deaths in Hammanskraal

22 May 2023 12:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA