Instagram to launch microblogging app similar to Twitter
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online (for this one, skip to 06:04).
The new app will be separate from Instagram but will allow users to connect their accounts.
It has been tested out with celebrities and is set to be released in the American summer, possibly as early as next month.
There have been attempts to make other microblogging apps similar to Twitter, but none have achieved major success.
With Instagram's huge number of users, it would be interesting to see how it competes with Twitter.
I am so interested to see if this is the one that will finally give Twitter a run for its money.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Instagram is very popular, and it definitely has less of a tainted feeling, to me, than Twitter.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137283667_kharkiv-ukraine-23-april-2018-application-icon-instagram-on-a-smartphone-screen.html
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?
Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.Read More
Entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE today
It's International Day of Biological Diversity - this means entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE!Read More
Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worries.Read More
The Wonderbag: A solution to cooking during load shedding
The Wonderbag, also known as a Wonder Cooker, uses heat-retaining technology to slow-cook food without the need for electricity or gas.Read More
Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.Read More
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences
Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress?Read More
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire'
Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood.Read More
World’s oldest Hebrew bible sells for $38 million
The 1,100-year-old leather-bound, handwritten bible is the most complete copy in history.Read More