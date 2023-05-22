The magic of Disney comes to Cape Town for 100th birthday celebration event
The concert, will feature big screen highlights from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel, with music from The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra and star soloists.
We're truly being spoiled for choice when it comes to music concerts in Mzansi this year and now another hot ticket has been added to an already stellar lineup for 2023.
Capetonians will get to celebrate 100 Years of Disney at a magical event in the Mother City in July.
The magic of Disney is being bought to fans thanks to Disney100 “The Concert” at Grand Arena, GrandWest from Friday 7 - Sunday 9 July.
After delighting thousands of fans of every age in Johannesburg, this movie concert experience is set to entertain Cape Town with the greatest movie moments, scores and songs from iconic films such as The Lion King, Moana, and Beauty and the Beast, as well as highlights from the worlds of Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel.
Star soloists Thabiso Masemane, Zita Pretorius, former Idols finalist, Monde Msutwana and Monique Steyn will perform alongside the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Maestro Eddie Clayton.
The event is one of a number of Disney100 celebrations taking place around the world to celebrate the huge birthday milestone of the Walt Disney Company.
Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster, with prices from R320, and a 25% discount on all tickets for First National Bank credit card customers.
