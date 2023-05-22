At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent.

People were reportedly crushed when football fans tried to enter the Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador to watch a football match on Saturday.

The match was suspended as people were evacuated.

The cause of this tragic incident is being investigated, and there have been some reports that fake tickets were sold to the match which contributed to overcrowding and the eventual crush says Gilchrist.

Suddenly there are fans trying to get into the match at the beginning who think they have every right to be there. They have got a ticket in their hand and then they are getting repelled by stewards. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The president of El Salvador tweeted that there will be an exhaustive investigation into what happened, and the culprits would not go unpunished.

FILE: Cuscatlan Stadium. Picture: JMRAFFi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

You wonder is it always about, essentially, the lack of crowd control going in? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

We have seen this at any number of places… the lack of communication, lack of control, the lack – sometimes – of a police presence. At some of the most famous crowd crushes we have seen it has been that problem, and here we go again. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

