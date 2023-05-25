The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success





Celebrating 30 years since its beginning, Discovery’s journey to becoming a global powerhouse revolutionizing how people worldwide use health insurance originates from one man – Adrian Gore. The company now boasts a number of successful products, including the Vitality program, which spans 20 health insurance in 30 countries, affecting 40 million people.

Sitting down with Bruce Whitfield, Discovery’s Chief Executive details the company’s origin, the importance of surrounding yourself with the right people, and why putting human values over monetary value is essential to Discovery’s success. All of this and more in the latest episode of Bruce Whitfield’s Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.

Listen to the full episode below.

“I didn’t have an actual business plan or a specific product,” says Gore. “But I had a deep conviction about building a sophisticated health insurer based on values and based on people.”

At age 27, with a job at Liberty Life, Gore began planning how he could realize his vision of a new kind of health insurance. His search for a launchpad led him to Rand Merchant Bank’s Executive Chairman at the time, Laurie Dippenaar, who wasn’t entirely impressed with Gore at first.

“We had a dormant life insurance license which we didn’t quite know what to do with,” recalls Dippenaar. Gore was planning to but the license from RMB, but first he had to pitch his ideas to Dippenaar and hope that one would stick. The first meeting was unsuccessful for Gore, with his initial ideas being lackluster.

“His first weren’t particularly appealing. Not that they were bad, they just weren’t novel, innovative or disruptive enough,” says Dippenaar.

However, the rejection fueled Gore’s passion and creativity, leading him to return the next year with a brand-new idea that proved to be more promising. The concept: a health insurance product that included a savings account. The idea intrigued Dippenaar as it spoke to his frustration of losing unclaimed medical aid contributions every year.

I said to him, ‘OK Adrian, you must resign from Liberty Life, I’ll pay you for 3 months at your current salary and then you must do a business plan. If we like the business plan, we’ll back you on this venture. If we don’t, you’re on your own and you’re going to have to rely on your actuarial qualifications.’ Laurie Dippenaar, Co-Founder, Rand Merchant Bank

I think I was lucky to have met someone like Laurie because I think he had a similar mindset about values and about purpose and about the bigger macro issues rather than the rands and cents. Adrian Gore, Founder, Discovery Limited

After a successful business plan, Gore earned the license and initial capital from RMB, marking the start of Discovery. Three decades later, the company has expanded its offerings and now includes a bank, investments, car, and home insurance along with many more.

The first thing you learn about starting a business is to have a business plan. What’s the capital plan? What are the cash flows? We never had any of that. We were built truly on values, purpose, and conviction. The business plan is a constraint, it’s a necessary thing, but it’s not the liberator. Adrian Gore, Founder, Discovery Limited

As it turns out, Adrian Gore’s plan without a plan, proved to be nothing short of genius.

