



Africa Melane speaks with Bryan Maytham, Project Lead at Engage Energy and Engineering, and Warwick Hayes, Technical Lead at Engage Energy and Engineering.

Last week delegates within the power and energy industry came together for a conference to focus on the country’s energy struggles.

While Independent Power Producer procurement has been looked at as a solution to aid with the crisis, this does come with some challenges.

According to Maytham, these challenges are related to bureaucracy, rather than technical challenges.

For example, municipalities are concerned that IPPs will lead to a loss of revenue, but this is not the case, says Maytham.

We cannot do this alone. We have to come together and solve these problems as a united front. Bryan Maytham, Project Lead - Engage Energy and Engineering

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

If energy efficiency is improved, says Hayes, especially on an industrial scale, it could have a significant positive impact.

This is not up to one person or one entity to fix this. All of us need to contribute to solving this challenge. Warwick Hayes, Technical Lead - Engage Energy and Engineering

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers