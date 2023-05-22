[LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers
Africa Melane speaks with Bryan Maytham, Project Lead at Engage Energy and Engineering, and Warwick Hayes, Technical Lead at Engage Energy and Engineering.
Last week delegates within the power and energy industry came together for a conference to focus on the country’s energy struggles.
While Independent Power Producer procurement has been looked at as a solution to aid with the crisis, this does come with some challenges.
According to Maytham, these challenges are related to bureaucracy, rather than technical challenges.
For example, municipalities are concerned that IPPs will lead to a loss of revenue, but this is not the case, says Maytham.
We cannot do this alone. We have to come together and solve these problems as a united front.Bryan Maytham, Project Lead - Engage Energy and Engineering
If energy efficiency is improved, says Hayes, especially on an industrial scale, it could have a significant positive impact.
This is not up to one person or one entity to fix this. All of us need to contribute to solving this challenge.Warwick Hayes, Technical Lead - Engage Energy and Engineering
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49272934_solar-panels-with-wind-turbines-and-electricity-pylon-at-sunset-clean-energy-concept-.html
More from Local
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry
Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.Read More
Poison suspected as urban caracal killed in the Noordhoek wetlands
The juvenile caracal had no signs of physical trauma which points to poison as a likely cause of death.Read More
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics
The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.Read More
So you want to be a writer? Open Book Festival announces "Workshop Week"
Experts will spend six days sharing skills and tools that will leave wannabe writers better equipped to tell their stories.Read More
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa
In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa.Read More
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition
The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability.Read More
[WATCH] Thabo Bester no longer 'unidentifiable' after getting an ID at 36 y/o
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirms that they issued Bester’s ID on 17 May.Read More
Gift of the Givers gives Joburg hospital a second chance with R60m upgrade
The upgrade will go towards changing the lives of thousands of people.Read More
[LISTEN] The Wonderbag allows you to cook during loadshedding
Sarah Collins, Founder and CEO of The Wonderbag chats about the multi-functional use of this product during loadshedding.Read More
More from Business
Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands report profits despite loadshedding impact
The group's headline earnings per share jumped almost 40% to 488 cents for the year-end February.Read More
Netcare profits increase by 49%, but warns of critical nurses shortage in SA
The hospital group's net profit jumped almost 49% to R666 million in the half-year to end-March.Read More
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED
Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.Read More
Borrowers must dig deeper for deposits as banks 'tighten up' on home loans
Borrowers will need to save more towards their home loan deposit, advises Jackie Smith of Ooba.Read More
[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?
Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.Read More
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate
Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living.Read More
SA's power crisis killing township economies
Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding.Read More
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development
The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.Read More
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences
Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress?Read More