



Thabo Bester is making headlines again.

In a press conference recently held by Dr Aaron Motsoaledi from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), the minister confirms that Bester received his first identification document (ID) at 36 years old.

Motsoaledi also revealed that the Department of Home Affairs is reviewing Bester's birth records from Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital which are to be stored in the DHA systems.

This means that the great prison escapist, convicted murderer, and rapist is no longer 'unidentifiable.'

It's also reported that Bester gave the minister permission to show the media (and Mzansi) his ID copy.

Watch this moment below.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he got permission from Thabo Bester to show the public a copy of his ID which was issued on 17 May 2023. pic.twitter.com/pbceuAWNhJ ' South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 22, 2023

The DHA is taking these unprecedented steps because identification is at the heart of the security of the country and furthermore, a person without identification could be involved in nefarious and criminal activities undetected. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Department of Home Affairs

Of course, Tweeps had a field day with this one questioning how fast this was done considering the government's untimely service delivery...

So Thabo gets an ID within such a short amount of time while being in jail. Meanwhile, we have foreigners waiting for the outcome of visas/permits for months even years this is shocking !! Can we shift the focus to clearing the backlogs, please 🙁 ' Hadassah (@sweetsaffie) May 22, 2023

I am sure his credit report is good, he will be doing online shopping soon. ' Phulu (@PhulusoGunyukun) May 22, 2023

Why now not the 1st when he was arrested? ' #𝓜𝓪𝓷𝓗𝓮𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓴𝓮𝓷 (@Nkanyisosach) May 22, 2023

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Thabo Bester no longer 'unidentifiable' after getting an ID at 36 y/o