So you want to be a writer? Open Book Festival announces "Workshop Week"
Workshop Week is organised by the Open Book Festival and takes place from 5-10 June 2023 at Bertha House in Mowbray.
Ever thought about writing a book, but didn't know where or how to start?
Well, help is at hand in the form of a 6-day writing workshop being held in Cape Town next month.
Between 5-10 June a number of expert facilitators will share skills and tools to assist aspiring writers on their writing journeys.
The workshop week is the brainchild of the organisers of the annual Open Book Festival.
Event curator for Open Book Frankie Murray says a pilot workshop week last year proved to be really popular.
Sessions were fully booked at a rapid rate. It, therefore, made perfect sense to bring this event back for 2023.Frankie Murray, Event Curator - Open Book Festival
Among the experts taking part in Workshop Week, writer-performer Vuyokazi Ngemntu, local writer and medical doctor Dawn Garish, author and Karavan Press founder Karina Magdalena Szczurek and writer and blogger Dr. Athambile Masola.
The Workshop Week forms part of three events planned for this year – an event dedicated to young readers earlier in the year, the Workshop Week in June, and the flagship Open Book Festival in early September.
Murray says that Open Book has always understood the value of skill sharing, and hopes people take advantage of the sessions.
The full programme is available online, and we can share that there will be sessions exploring memoirs, poetry, short stories, and more.Frankie Murray, Event Curator - Open Book Festival
The Workshop Week will be running at Bertha House in Mowbray, and limited tickets are on sale via the Open Book Festival website.
