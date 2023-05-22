[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa
Clarence Ford interviews Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Mauritius
Mauritius is an East African Island country situated in the Indian Ocean.
South Africa is a trade partner of the Island nation and is one of Mauritius’s main trade partners in terms of textiles according to Joonas.
While the two countries share some similarities and connections, they also have some areas where they differ. One area where wthere is a significant difference is in terms of the economy.
Mauritius has a free market economy with labour laws that differ from South Africa significantly.
While some would be concerned about how a free-market economy would work in South Africa, Joonas says that it works well for Mauritius.
In the short term a few people get hurt but it is a way of weeding out the ones that are not efficient and really productive. So, in the medium to long term it [has] major benefits.Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul - Republic of Mauritius
He argues that labour laws is an area of the weakness in South Africa, compared to Mauritius.
You need to update your labour laws if you want to create employment.Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul - Republic of Mauritius
You cannot keep doing the same thing and expect a different result and that is the problem in South Africa. They do not agree to the hire and fire.Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul - Republic of Mauritius
Listen to the interview above for more.
