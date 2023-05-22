Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Opinion
Legal Talk: why you can't withhold your rent over a grievance with your landlord

22 May 2023 2:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
home rentals
Marlon Shevelew
legal talk

If a tenant is facing serious challenges with their landlord, they may feel tempted to withhold rent until a solution is reached.

Pippa Hudson speaks with Marlon Shevelew, director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated

Recently a listener shared their story with CapeTalk about being without hot water in his council flat for four months as his geyser was not working.

Thankfully his situation was sorted out, but many raised the question of whether or not the listener could have withheld his rent until his problem was sorted by the landlord.

Shevelew says that while you may have a claim against the landlord you do not have the right to withhold rent.

He says that in many rental agreements there is a clause that says that you must pay your rent without deductions or set off, which would put you in violation of your agreement and can put you at risk of eviction.

I wish there were circumstances which could justify the holding of rental. Especially when you may have a landlord who chooses not to listen to grievances or just of their own volition chooses decides not to act.

Marlon Shevelew, Director - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated
© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

There is no legitimate way to withhold your rental because it is a contractual obligation.

Marlon Shevelew, Director - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated

Listen to the interview above for more.




