Netcare profits increase by 49%, but warns of critical nurses shortage in SA





Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare.

Netcare operates the largest private hospital network in South Africa.

The hospital group's profit jumped almost 49% to R666 million in the half-year to end-March.

Netcare will increase its dividend 50% to 30c per share.

The company bemoaned the lack of nursing staff across the country.

Netcare on Monday announced its net profit increased almost 49% to R666 million in the half-year to end-March,

Netcare is the largest hospital group in South Africa, with more than 50 hospitals across the country.

The company which had been heavily impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, said its hospital occupancy rate had returned to pre-pandemic levels, having been forced to cancel or postpone non-urgent medical procedures at for almost two years.

We've seen a high-rise in medical cases and complexed medical cases, as well as trauma cases, Surgical cases are recovering, and we do expect to return to those levels, we see no reason not to. Dr Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare

Netcare Milpark hospital. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

While the company's profits appear to be on the up again, it is concerned by a shortage of nurses in the country.

It's believed that South Africa has a shortage of at least 26 000 nurses.

Netcare CEO, Richard Friedland says this is the single biggest threat to healthcare in South Africa.

Friedland has likened to nurses shortage to the current energy crisis South Africa is experiencing.

There is a huge need to train more nurses. There's a lot of nurses, up to 40% will retire by 2030... Dr Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare

...and it's very much akin to the Eskom crisis, where government was warned well in advance that power stations were ending their lifespan, We too have that situation where nurses rightfully will be retiring at the age of 60, and many by 2030. Dr Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare

