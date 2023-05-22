Poison suspected as urban caracal killed in the Noordhoek wetlands





John Maytham interviews Dr Gabriella Leighton, Post-Doctoral Fellow in Zoology & Entomology Rhodes University.

The juvenile caracal was founded dead in the Noordhoek wetlands on Sunday.

The cause of death is still to be confirmed, although rat poison is suspected as one of the causes.

A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Dr Gabriella Leighton, Post-Doctoral Fellow in Zoology & Entomology at Rhodes University believes it's unlikely that a once-off event might've led to the death of the animal.

She says it's possible that the caracal consumed smaller animals or rodents over an extended period of time, which then led to fatal poisoning.

A caracal might eat a rat, that has some poison, then it continues eating rats that've been poisoned and that also accumulates into its system, and that can become fatal. Dr Gabriella Leighton, Post-Doctoral Fellow in Zoology & Entomology - Rhodes University

It's usually by feeding on animals that've been exposed multiple times, so the fact that it's been exposed to poison from multiple sources is very worrying, especially in an area like Noordhoek. Dr Gabriella Leighton, Post-Doctoral Fellow in Zoology & Entomology - Rhodes University

There hasn't been any signs of trauma on the animal, which does point to poisoning or disease as the cause of death. Dr Gabriella Leighton, Post-Doctoral Fellow in Zoology & Entomology - Rhodes University

