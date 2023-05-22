Poison suspected as urban caracal killed in the Noordhoek wetlands
John Maytham interviews Dr Gabriella Leighton, Post-Doctoral Fellow in Zoology & Entomology Rhodes University.
-
The juvenile caracal was founded dead in the Noordhoek wetlands on Sunday.
-
The cause of death is still to be confirmed, although rat poison is suspected as one of the causes.
-
A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
A juvenile caracal is suspected to have been poisoned after being found dead in the Noordhoek wetlands on Sunday,
The cause of death is still to be confirmed, although rat poison is suspected as one of the causes.
A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Dr Gabriella Leighton, Post-Doctoral Fellow in Zoology & Entomology at Rhodes University believes it's unlikely that a once-off event might've led to the death of the animal.
She says it's possible that the caracal consumed smaller animals or rodents over an extended period of time, which then led to fatal poisoning.
A caracal might eat a rat, that has some poison, then it continues eating rats that've been poisoned and that also accumulates into its system, and that can become fatal.Dr Gabriella Leighton, Post-Doctoral Fellow in Zoology & Entomology - Rhodes University
It's usually by feeding on animals that've been exposed multiple times, so the fact that it's been exposed to poison from multiple sources is very worrying, especially in an area like Noordhoek.Dr Gabriella Leighton, Post-Doctoral Fellow in Zoology & Entomology - Rhodes University
There hasn't been any signs of trauma on the animal, which does point to poisoning or disease as the cause of death.Dr Gabriella Leighton, Post-Doctoral Fellow in Zoology & Entomology - Rhodes University
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Cape of Good Hope SPCA
More from Local
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry
Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.Read More
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics
The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.Read More
So you want to be a writer? Open Book Festival announces "Workshop Week"
Experts will spend six days sharing skills and tools that will leave wannabe writers better equipped to tell their stories.Read More
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa
In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa.Read More
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition
The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability.Read More
[WATCH] Thabo Bester no longer 'unidentifiable' after getting an ID at 36 y/o
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirms that they issued Bester’s ID on 17 May.Read More
[LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers
As South Africa continues to battle with loadshedding, the country is looking towards Independent Power Producers.Read More
Gift of the Givers gives Joburg hospital a second chance with R60m upgrade
The upgrade will go towards changing the lives of thousands of people.Read More
[LISTEN] The Wonderbag allows you to cook during loadshedding
Sarah Collins, Founder and CEO of The Wonderbag chats about the multi-functional use of this product during loadshedding.Read More