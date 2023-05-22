Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry





John Maytham interviews Osman Shaboodien, chairperson of Bo-Kaap civic association.

The City of Cape Town announced plans earlier this year to develop the Strand Street quarry.

Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.

The City will do environmental and heritage impact studies once it has a final vision for the site.

Consultations and engagements between Bo-Kaap residents, key stakeholders and the City of Cape Town over the future of the Strand Street quarry site appear to be headed in a positive direction.

The Strand street quarry is a national heritage site with cultural, historical and religious significance, dating as far back as the colonial era.

It's remained barren and unused for decades, but the City of Cape Town has for sometime wanted to develop the land.

There was a plan to develop the land in 2015 but it came to a halt largely due to budget constraints.

On 22 March, the process began again, with key stakeholders 'pre-engaging' about the intention to develop this site into a sports complex with tourism activities.

The plan of the City is good; to engage with the communities. That's the first step in a positive direction, rather than telling us what to do, and what they've decided. Osman Shaboodien, Chairperson - Bo-Kaap Civic Association

The quarry site is the only piece of ground for sports that the Bo-Kaap community actually has. Osman Shaboodien, Chairperson - Bo-Kaap Civic Association

We are quite excited to engage, and quite excited to work out a plan going forward, that will benefit the Bo-Kaap. Osman Shaboodien, Chairperson - Bo-Kaap Civic Association

