Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands report profits despite loadshedding impact
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands.
-
Famous Brands owns the Wimpy, Steers, and Debonairs fast food chains.
-
The group's headline earnings per share jumped 37% to 488 cents for the year-end February.
-
Full-year dividend also increased by 82% to 363 cents per share.
-
Loadshedding however remains one of the company's biggest hinderances.
Famous Brands, the fast food group which owns fast food chains Debonairs, Wimpy and Steers announced its full-year profits jumped nearly 40%, for the year-end February.
It's credited this to the return of customers to its outlets following the lockdown restriction during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The group's headline earnings per share increased by 37% to 488 cents, while Its full-year dividend also increased by 82% to 363 cents per share.
It also announced revenue was up 15% to R7.4 billion this year, compared to R6.5 billion in 2022.
Despite the improved numbers, the group is being negatively impacted by the impact of loadshedding,
The primary disruption is at primary level, but obviously in our logistics and manufacturing operations we're quite badly hit.Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands
There's no doubt that loadshedding will have an impact if you traded out of those environments where you can't put a generator in, it's going to have an impact.Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands
We're definitely seeing people come out during loadshedding, but as you know, the economy is stretched. They can only do that once a week.Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Netcare profits increase by 49%, but warns of critical nurses shortage in SA
The hospital group's net profit jumped almost 49% to R666 million in the half-year to end-March.Read More
[LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers
As South Africa continues to battle with loadshedding, the country is looking towards Independent Power Producers.Read More
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED
Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.Read More
Borrowers must dig deeper for deposits as banks 'tighten up' on home loans
Borrowers will need to save more towards their home loan deposit, advises Jackie Smith of Ooba.Read More
[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?
Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.Read More
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate
Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living.Read More
SA's power crisis killing township economies
Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding.Read More
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development
The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.Read More
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences
Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress?Read More