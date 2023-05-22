Streaming issues? Report here
'Boy did I spend, I got into a spiral of debt' - Former MP, Phumzile Van Damme

22 May 2023 9:08 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Democratic Alliance DA
The Money Show
Phumzile van Damme
Other People's Money

Phumzile van Damme gets personal about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA MP, Phumzile van Damme.

  • Phumzile van Damme spent seven years as a Democratic Alliance member of parliament from 2014 to 2021.

  • Van Damme previously served as the party's Whip in the National Assembly.

  • She now works as an independent consultant on anti-misinformation and communications strategy and digital rights advocacy.

Phumzile van Damme stepped out of mainstream politics in May 2021, having spent seven years prior as a member of parliament for the Democratic Alliance.

Her departure from the party was acrimonious to say the least, accusing its leaders of telling her to stop criticising Facebook, something she was not prepared to do.

So she resigned, and now works as an independent consultant on anti-misinformation and communications strategy and digital rights advocacy.

She founded and coordinated South Africa’s first electoral disinformation monitoring and combatting project, four months after quitting the DA.

She now finds herself living in Europe, with her work taking her across continents to the USA and Africa.

Her early life was influenced by her grandparents, who ensured she received an education.

Van Damme says she had a comfortable childhood and life, but was never taught how to manage her own finances, something that had a profound impact on her later in life.

She admits that she received R16 000 as her first salary, which turned out to be too much for her to handle at the time.

I felt rich, so I opened up clothing accounts at Edgars and Truworths.

Phumzile van Damme, former DA MP

I had a fairly comfortable middle-class upbringing. A fairly happy childhood. If there was one flaw, it's not being taught how to manage money, which I found to be a problem in life later one.

Phumzile van Damme, former DA MP

I used to get pocket money, which I didn't think was nearly enough. it was a fairly small amount which I could manage.

Phumzile van Damme, former DA MP

...and boy did I spend. I got into a spiral of debt, because I had this money which to me seemed like a huge amount.

Phumzile van Damme, former DA MP

Listen to the audio for more.




