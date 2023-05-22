'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities. 22 May 2023 5:34 PM
Poison suspected as urban caracal killed in the Noordhoek wetlands The juvenile caracal had no signs of physical trauma which points to poison as a likely cause of death. 22 May 2023 5:09 PM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera All the news you need to know. 22 May 2023 2:17 PM
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Politics
Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands report profits despite loadshedding impact The group's headline earnings per share jumped almost 40% to 488 cents for the year-end February. 22 May 2023 7:25 PM
Netcare profits increase by 49%, but warns of critical nurses shortage in SA The hospital group's net profit jumped almost 49% to R666 million in the half-year to end-March. 22 May 2023 6:54 PM
[LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers As South Africa continues to battle with loadshedding, the country is looking towards Independent Power Producers. 22 May 2023 1:20 PM
View all Business
Legal Talk: why you can't withhold your rent over a grievance with your landlord If a tenant is facing serious challenges with their landlord, they may feel tempted to withhold rent until a solution is reached. 22 May 2023 2:53 PM
So you want to be a writer? Open Book Festival announces "Workshop Week" Experts will spend six days sharing skills and tools that will leave wannabe writers better equipped to tell their stories. 22 May 2023 2:32 PM
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs. 22 May 2023 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United,... 22 May 2023 8:01 PM
Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season? Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place. 22 May 2023 7:52 PM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
View all Sport
The magic of Disney comes to Cape Town for 100th birthday celebration event Disney 100 – The Concert is confirmed to take place at GrandWest between Friday 7 - Sunday 9 July. 22 May 2023 12:04 PM
[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000) At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar. 22 May 2023 9:32 AM
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell! Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels. 22 May 2023 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability. 22 May 2023 2:20 PM
At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium At least 12 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a crowd crush at a football game in El Salvador. 22 May 2023 11:57 AM
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living. 22 May 2023 9:55 AM
View all World
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator

22 May 2023 8:01 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola
English Premier League
Erling Haaland
Peter Drury
#MSW

City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United, to win 3 league titles in a row.

Renowned football commentator, Peter Drury says Manchester City’s title win is testament to the “relentless genius” that is Pep Guardiola.

City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United, to win three league titles in a row.

Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Drury heaped praise on the champions, but also acknowledged that Guardiola has managed to assemble a squad, laden with stars.

It’s been an absorbing season. Everyone enjoyed the way Arsenal played this year. They haven’t bottled it as some people are saying, they have exceeded expectations. City played a shadow team really yesterday and they didn’t lose any of the swagger and slickness. They are going to some catching in the next few seasons.

Peter Drury, renowned football commentator

Pep is a relentless genius. His record does speak for itself. In his last 14 seasons he was the league 11 titles across 3 countries. The only little jibe you can throw at him, and it’s a rather bitter one, is that he has always had quality players.

Peter Drury, renowned football commentator

He is elite though and he deserves to be at elite teams, and he improves the best players in the world and that is remarkable.

Peter Drury, renowned football commentator
Manchester City players celebrate a goal in their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on 19 January 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter
Manchester City players celebrate a goal in their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on 19 January 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter

In terms of stand out moments in the season, Drury found it hard to look past Erling Haaland who has scored a record 36 goals so far in what is his debut season in the league.

The obvious response will be around Erling Haaland because he is a phenomenon. He’s a remarkable figure who has scored all sorts of goals and what is frightening for the rest of the league is that he is a very young man and can do this for many more years to come

Peter Drury, renowned football commentator
Erling Haaland. Picture: Twitter/@ErlingHaaland
Erling Haaland. Picture: Twitter/@ErlingHaaland

The final round of league matches take place on Saturday with all matches kicking off at 5:30pm.

Watch below for the full interview with Peter Drury:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator




22 May 2023 8:01 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola
English Premier League
Erling Haaland
Peter Drury
#MSW

More from Sport

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a goal. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter

Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season?

22 May 2023 7:52 PM

Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida

19 May 2023 7:28 PM

Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Instagram screengrab from @dhlstormers page

Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale

19 May 2023 10:06 AM

Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamelodi Sundowns held Wydad AC to a goalless draw in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-finals clash at Stade Mohamed V on 13 May 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Masandawana

Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards

18 May 2023 8:49 PM

Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Courtesy Wandisile Simelane Instagram

I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane

18 May 2023 8:36 PM

The Pretoria side was dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize

17 May 2023 7:48 PM

Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the top 8.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Picture: Bastien Gason.

Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race

17 May 2023 3:30 PM

The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world champion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

'It's a great occasion for WC sport' - Stormers amped for back-to-back URC final

17 May 2023 10:31 AM

The Stormers will host Munster in the final of the 2023 United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 27 May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DHL Stormers. Picture: https://thestormers.com

Get R80 tickets for the URC finals between our Stormers and Munster

17 May 2023 8:28 AM

After an Irish journalist disses low URC ticket prices. Murray Ingram (Director at Connect Sports Academy) weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win

16 May 2023 8:45 PM

Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great escape

Local

The magic of Disney comes to Cape Town for 100th birthday celebration event

Entertainment

[LISTEN] The Wonderbag allows you to cook during loadshedding

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Usenepasi langempela uBester, zisho ukuyiqeda imeya izikhamizi

23 May 2023 12:03 AM

The day that was: Magudumana’s passport revoked, Tshwane mayor chased away

23 May 2023 12:03 AM

Motsoaledi apologises to Magudumana's friend for passports claims

23 May 2023 12:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA