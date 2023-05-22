'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator
Renowned football commentator, Peter Drury says Manchester City’s title win is testament to the “relentless genius” that is Pep Guardiola.
City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United, to win three league titles in a row.
Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Drury heaped praise on the champions, but also acknowledged that Guardiola has managed to assemble a squad, laden with stars.
It’s been an absorbing season. Everyone enjoyed the way Arsenal played this year. They haven’t bottled it as some people are saying, they have exceeded expectations. City played a shadow team really yesterday and they didn’t lose any of the swagger and slickness. They are going to some catching in the next few seasons.Peter Drury, renowned football commentator
Pep is a relentless genius. His record does speak for itself. In his last 14 seasons he was the league 11 titles across 3 countries. The only little jibe you can throw at him, and it’s a rather bitter one, is that he has always had quality players.Peter Drury, renowned football commentator
He is elite though and he deserves to be at elite teams, and he improves the best players in the world and that is remarkable.Peter Drury, renowned football commentator
In terms of stand out moments in the season, Drury found it hard to look past Erling Haaland who has scored a record 36 goals so far in what is his debut season in the league.
The obvious response will be around Erling Haaland because he is a phenomenon. He’s a remarkable figure who has scored all sorts of goals and what is frightening for the rest of the league is that he is a very young man and can do this for many more years to comePeter Drury, renowned football commentator
The final round of league matches take place on Saturday with all matches kicking off at 5:30pm.
Watch below for the full interview with Peter Drury:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator
