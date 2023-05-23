Brink wants Hammanskraal cholera outbreak to be treated as a national emergency
TSHWANE - Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brinks said the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak should be treated as a national emergency, as well as a humanitarian and human rights crisis.
The dysfunctional wastewater treatment in the area contributed to a deadly bacterial outbreak that left at least 15 people dead in the north of Pretoria.
Hammanskraal is experiencing a significant water-related health emergency for over a decade.
This resulted in what appeared to be a rapid spread of cholera throughout the community and possibly many neighbouring areas.
READ MORE:
-
Tshwane's Brink fears cholera outbreak won't be contained if source not found
-
Family of woman who died of cholera say they can't afford bottled water
-
Task team set up to investigate whether cholera deaths a result of negligence
-
NICD: potential for larger cholera outbreaks due to unsafe water supply
Brink said the metro simply did not have the capacity to tackle this years-long problem on their own.
“We must admit that the City of Tshwane cannot do this by ourselves. We have to urgently look at ways to cooperate with the Department of Water Affairs, with private partners, in order to get the capital to do those upgrades because doing them over the course of five or six years will simply not be sufficient.”
GOVT IN A RACE AGAINST TIME TO PINPOINT SOURCE OF OUTBREAK
Government is racing against time to find the origins of the cholera outbreak.
While most of the cases and fatalities were concentrated in Hammanskraal, the Tembisa water purification plant, which supplies water to the area, already tested negative for traces of the bacteria.
The Tshwane municipality announced that a further 19 bulk water supply sites, which include reservoirs, schools, and hydrants, also showed no signs of cholera.
Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo said it's crucial that the source of the disease was found, so they could prevent it from spreading to other parts of the city and the country.
“In a number of communities where these incidents have happened, we know that there are static tanks that are posted in various communities. We will also have to check the issues of health and hygiene and deal with those particular issues."
This article first appeared on EWN : Brink wants Hammanskraal cholera outbreak to be treated as a national emergency
More from Local
Karpowership energy deal shouldn't be more than five years: Ramokgopa
As the country scrambles to find alternative energy options, government is seeking to go ahead with fossil fuel exploration, but the electricity minister cautioned against this being a long-term solution to load shedding.Read More
'They should have treated us better BEFORE the outbreak' - Hammanskraal resident
So far, 15 people in Hammanskraal have died amid a cholera outbreak in the area.Read More
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry
Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.Read More
Poison suspected as urban caracal killed in the Noordhoek wetlands
The juvenile caracal had no signs of physical trauma which points to poison as a likely cause of death.Read More
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics
The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.Read More
So you want to be a writer? Open Book Festival announces "Workshop Week"
Experts will spend six days sharing skills and tools that will leave wannabe writers better equipped to tell their stories.Read More
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa
In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa.Read More
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition
The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability.Read More
[WATCH] Thabo Bester no longer 'unidentifiable' after getting an ID at 36 y/o
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirms that they issued Bester’s ID on 17 May.Read More