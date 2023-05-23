'They should have treated us better BEFORE the outbreak' - Hammanskraal resident
Africa Melane speaks with Gontse Shirinde, Chairman at the Hammanskraal Sports Academy.
At least 19 people at the Jubilee District Hospital with diarrhoea and stomach cramps are confirmed to have cholera.
The community of Hammanskraal is extremely frustrated by this outbreak as they had complained for a long time about the lack of safe water.
Shirinde says that the water in the area has been unsafe for years and people have not been drinking from taps for at least five or six years.
Residents are forced to buy filtered water, an expensive daily exercise.
We do not have money to buy water every day.Gontse Shirinde, Chairman - Hammanskraal Sports Academy
On Monday, the mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, attempted to visit Jubilee Hospital in Haammanskraal.
Frustrated residents did not want to hear from him and he had to be escorted from the hospital.
Shirinde says that this incident shows the anger of the people of Haammanskraal at the authorities who waited until now to investigate a long-standing situation.
There has been some talk on WhatsApp about a potential shutdown in Haammanskraal on 25 and 26 May.
[WATCT] Community members of Hammanskraal chase away Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink at the Jubilee Hospital.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2023
Brink was due to hold an oversight inspection at the hospital due to the recent cholera outbreak that has killed atleast 12 people in the area. TCG pic.twitter.com/ijt7nGm1tl
The whole community is not happy at all.Gontse Shirinde, Chairman - Hammanskraal Sports Academy
They should have treated us better before the outbreak.Gontse Shirinde, Chairman - Hammanskraal Sports Academy
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'They should have treated us better BEFORE the outbreak' - Hammanskraal resident
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Karpowership energy deal shouldn't be more than five years: Ramokgopa
As the country scrambles to find alternative energy options, government is seeking to go ahead with fossil fuel exploration, but the electricity minister cautioned against this being a long-term solution to load shedding.Read More
Brink wants Hammanskraal cholera outbreak to be treated as a national emergency
Hammanskraal was facing an over decade-long water-related health emergency, resulting in a dysfunction water treatment plant in the area that contributed to the deadly outbreak, which thus far caused at least 15 fatalities.Read More
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry
Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.Read More
Poison suspected as urban caracal killed in the Noordhoek wetlands
The juvenile caracal had no signs of physical trauma which points to poison as a likely cause of death.Read More
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics
The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.Read More
So you want to be a writer? Open Book Festival announces "Workshop Week"
Experts will spend six days sharing skills and tools that will leave wannabe writers better equipped to tell their stories.Read More
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa
In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa.Read More
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition
The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability.Read More
[WATCH] Thabo Bester no longer 'unidentifiable' after getting an ID at 36 y/o
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirms that they issued Bester’s ID on 17 May.Read More