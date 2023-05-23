[LISTEN] Why skipping meals doesn't = losing weight
DISCLAIMER: This article contains content about eating patterns, losing weight and skipping meals in the context of fitness - which might be triggering for some.
Africa Melane speaks to coach and digital creator, Nik Hox about skipping meals to lose weight.
Listen to his verdict below.
Hox says, 'eat when you're hungry.'
The fitness coach continues to say, hunger is the body's way of signaling that it needs fuel and ignoring hunger cues can lead to negative health consequences.
Hox also says, some people skip meals when they're trying to lose weight, which is often counterproductive. So, it's important to eat when you're hungry and not restrict yourself from indulgence.
Food is energy and your body needs a balanced routine eating style to energise and nourish it using foods that are rich in nutrients.
When it comes to working out or training, Hox says, you burn the energy you eat, but 'you can't eat too little.'
Eating too little doesn't always make you lose weight and might affect your health.
So, the expert recommends a balanced eating pattern that's complemented with a fitness regime to suit your lifestyle.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
