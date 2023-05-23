Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir

23 May 2023
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann disappearence
The World View

Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our international correspondent.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been in the news ever since it happened.

The young girl, who was only three at the time, had been on holiday with her family when she disappeared in May 2007.

Now police investigating her disappearance will be searching the Arade dam, roughly 50km from where she disappeared.

One of the suspects in the case, Christian Brueckner, was reportedly seen around the dam shortly after the toddler’s disappearance.

Brueckner, who is currently in prison for rape and sexual abuse, was made a formal suspect in the case last year.

We know this reservoir where they are beginning to search is a place he referred to as his 'bit of paradise'.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Image: screengrab from @officialfindmadeleine Instagram page Post date: 03 May 2023
Image: screengrab from @officialfindmadeleine Instagram page Post date: 03 May 2023

I dread to think what they might find in a reservoir 16 years later but maybe we should not go there.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more (skip to 1:46).


This article first appeared on 702 : Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir




