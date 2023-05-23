Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our international correspondent.
The disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been in the news ever since it happened.
The young girl, who was only three at the time, had been on holiday with her family when she disappeared in May 2007.
Now police investigating her disappearance will be searching the Arade dam, roughly 50km from where she disappeared.
One of the suspects in the case, Christian Brueckner, was reportedly seen around the dam shortly after the toddler’s disappearance.
Brueckner, who is currently in prison for rape and sexual abuse, was made a formal suspect in the case last year.
We know this reservoir where they are beginning to search is a place he referred to as his 'bit of paradise'.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
I dread to think what they might find in a reservoir 16 years later but maybe we should not go there.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
