



According to the South African Weather Service, there's an 80% chance of showers with a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum temperature of 16°C on Thursday.

Lots of rain is also expected heading into the weekend.

Here's a quick look at the forecast...

Thursday

Image source: Screengrab from South African Weather Service's website

Get ready to layer up!

This article first appeared on KFM : [WEATHER] Netflix and chilly weather expected from Thursday