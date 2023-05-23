[WEATHER] Netflix and chilly weather expected from Thursday
According to the South African Weather Service, there's an 80% chance of showers with a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum temperature of 16°C on Thursday.
Lots of rain is also expected heading into the weekend.
Here's a quick look at the forecast...
Thursday
Get ready to layer up!
This article first appeared on KFM : [WEATHER] Netflix and chilly weather expected from Thursday
