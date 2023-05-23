Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions
Aubrey Masango speaks to Democratic Alliance MP and spokesperson for public works, Leon Schreiber.
- The government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers
- In one case, R1.4 million rand was spent on a new kitchen, and in another R240 000 was spent to fumigate cockroaches
- The DA's representative in parliament’s public service and administration portfolio committee, Leon Schreiber, said there could be a case of tender inflation
The ANC has a case to answer over what the Democratic Alliance says is tender inflation and fraud in respect of millions which has been spent on the maintenance of government ministers' official residences.
"The DA is submitting a complaint to the Public Protector to investigate what appears to be brazen corruption and tender inflation in the maintenance of Ministerial Mansions," said the party in a statement.
The party's spokesperson for public works, Dr Leon Schreiber, obtained the information through parliamentary questions, and the answers revealed the staggering amount being spent maintaining ministerial mansions.
In total, over two years, R93 million was spent on maintaining the 97 mansions occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers in Pretoria and Cape Town.
That included a R1.4 million kitchen renovation in Cape Town, over R240 000 to fumigate cockroaches at a property in Waterkloof, and R50 million to ensure uninterrupted power supply for ministers and their deputies.
Here you have taxpayers, the same people who don't have electricity, paying for generators for the people who caused the fact that there's no electricity.Leon Schreiber, DA MP /Party spokesperson for public works - Democratic Alliance
If you look at the individual invoices that we managed to obtain relating to these expenses, there is absolutely clear evidence that there is tender inflation and fraud going on in the houses of the ministers.Leon Schreiber, DA MP /Party spokesperson for public works - Democratic Alliance
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be lodging a complaint with the Public Protector to probe the alleged corruption.
It's very likely... that there are officials involved in this who are inflating the cost so that they can take a cut.Leon Schreiber, DA MP /Party spokesperson for public works - Democratic Alliance
Servicing a generator for R25 000... in one particular case, a generator was installed for R454 000... these are clear indications that taxpayers are being massively overcharged for these services.Leon Schreiber, DA MP /Party spokesperson for public works - Democratic Alliance
Tens of thousands of rand were spent on swimming pool maintenance at homes forming the ministerial property cache.
"This was the single most common maintenance expense to ensure that ANC cadres can cool off in the pool after a long day of looting."
"Ministers are paid R2.5 million a year. It's not like they don't have the resources," says Schreiber.
