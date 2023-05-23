Streaming issues? Report here
'MegaGravy Train Park': Eskom’s HQ hilariously renamed on Google Maps

23 May 2023 9:49 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

South Africans' sense of humor knows no bounds.

South Africans are known for their ability to find humor in every challenging situation.

In the latest incident, someone took it upon themselves to unofficially rename two of Johannesburg’s prominent landmarks on Google Maps – and it's hilarious!

Eskom’s famous headquarters, Megawatt Park in Fourways, Johannesburg, is renamed ‘Eskom MegaGravy Train Park’ while Luthuli House now appears as ‘Lootfreely House’.

The name changes appeared on Google Maps on 21 May.

Photo: Google Maps (screenshot)
Photo: Google Maps (screenshot)
Photo: Google Maps (screenshot)
Photo: Google Maps (screenshot)

Google allows users to suggest changes to company names and proposed changes are assessed and verified.

This means that someone likely slipped the name changes past a moderator who wasn’t aware that it was a prank.

While no one has stepped up to take the credit for the name changes, it did not go unnoticed.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'MegaGravy Train Park': Eskom’s HQ hilariously renamed on Google Maps




23 May 2023 9:49 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
