Africa in line to be one of the fastest growing economies
Crystal Orderson outlines how Africa is predicted to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the coming years.
Listen to the full RMB Africa Focus report with Crystal Orderson below:
UNESCO's Africa Week gets underway this week and serves as the annual flagship event of the Africa Group at UNESCO, a body that brings together the Member States of the African continent.
And according to economist Jeffery Sachs, the future is looking bright for the continent, with Africa looking to be one of the fastest-growing economies globally in the coming decades, with growth of 7 percent.
There is resilience, there is the acceleration of different industries, there's regional trade happening, the fundamentals are there.Crystal Oderson
Meanwhile, the continent’s fastest-growing region continues to be East Africa, being home to several of the fastest-growing economies, including Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.
We see the African Development Bank is saying the continuing reopening of these economies is really repositioning East Africa in particular as a top performer in the region.Crystal Oderson
They have a diverse market, we're looking at agricultural tea, coffee, there's a bit of mining, but more importantly it's their people and a focus on technology.Crystal Oderson
And it's Kenya, says Orderson, which is emerging as a star performer.
It's the IMF that is predicting that Kenya's GDP will be larger than Angola's.Crystal Oderson
RELATED: Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment
More from Africa
Bruce Whitfield gets to know SA’s genius business visionaries in new podcast
We say Bruce Whitfield's newest release could be the hottest thing since hostile corporate takeovers!Read More
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar
While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate.Read More
How COID pensioners can upskill and get back into the workplace
Clarence Ford finds out more about the government’s Vocational Rehabilitation Programme for individuals who have suffered occupational injuries or diseases.Read More
Absa & BPESA aim to create 500k jobs for unemployed youth by 2030
A cross-skilling initiative co-created by Absa, BPESA and Harambee plans to connect youth with jobs that match their skills.Read More
Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people
In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.Read More
Sustainability is crucial to the survival of the manufacturing sector
Going green will help future-proof the production sectorRead More
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed.Read More
How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy
Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.Read More
COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed
Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.Read More