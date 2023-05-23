Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Opinion
Africa in line to be one the fastest growing economies

23 May 2023 1:06 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
African economy
East Africa
African economies
Crystal Ordersen
East African Community (EAC)

According to the IMF, Africa is the place to invest, with sub-Saharan Africa expected to grow between 4 and 5 percent by 2028.

Crystal Orderson outlines how Africa is predicted to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the coming years.

Listen to the full RMB Africa Focus report with Crystal Orderson below:

UNESCO's Africa Week gets underway this week and serves as the annual flagship event of the Africa Group at UNESCO, a body that brings together the Member States of the African continent.

And according to economist Jeffery Sachs, the future is looking bright for the continent, with Africa looking to be one of the fastest-growing economies globally in the coming decades, with growth of 7 percent.

There is resilience, there is the acceleration of different industries, there's regional trade happening, the fundamentals are there.

Crystal Oderson

Meanwhile, the continent’s fastest-growing region continues to be East Africa, being home to several of the fastest-growing economies, including Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

We see the African Development Bank is saying the continuing reopening of these economies is really repositioning East Africa in particular as a top performer in the region.

Crystal Oderson

They have a diverse market, we're looking at agricultural tea, coffee, there's a bit of mining, but more importantly it's their people and a focus on technology.

Crystal Oderson

And it's Kenya, says Orderson, which is emerging as a star performer.

It's the IMF that is predicting that Kenya's GDP will be larger than Angola's.

Crystal Oderson

RELATED: Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment




