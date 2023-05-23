Africa in line to be one the fastest growing economies





Crystal Orderson outlines how Africa is predicted to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the coming years.

UNESCO's Africa Week gets underway this week and serves as the annual flagship event of the Africa Group at UNESCO, a body that brings together the Member States of the African continent.

And according to economist Jeffery Sachs, the future is looking bright for the continent, with Africa looking to be one of the fastest-growing economies globally in the coming decades, with growth of 7 percent.

There is resilience, there is the acceleration of different industries, there's regional trade happening, the fundamentals are there. Crystal Oderson

Meanwhile, the continent’s fastest-growing region continues to be East Africa, being home to several of the fastest-growing economies, including Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

We see the African Development Bank is saying the continuing reopening of these economies is really repositioning East Africa in particular as a top performer in the region. Crystal Oderson

They have a diverse market, we're looking at agricultural tea, coffee, there's a bit of mining, but more importantly it's their people and a focus on technology. Crystal Oderson

And it's Kenya, says Orderson, which is emerging as a star performer.

It's the IMF that is predicting that Kenya's GDP will be larger than Angola's. Crystal Oderson

