[LISTEN] What is the Employment Equity Act actually saying?





Lester Kiewit speaks with Marleen Potgieter, Director at Equity Works.

In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the Employment Equity Amendment Act.

There has been significant criticism against the draft Act, with some opposition parties, including the Democratic Alliance, referring to it as ‘incoherent’ or ‘racial engineering.’

The specific targets that have been set for different sectors in different provinces, seem to have shifted the focus of conversations to race, rather than the need for transformation in workspaces.

I don’t think this focus on race profiling is appropriate. That has been around since the start of the Act. Marleen Potgieter, Director - Equity Works

According to Potgieter, one of the major changes in the Act is with regard to the golden targets, as the goals are becoming more rigid.

It does seem like the Department of Labour is ever tightening its screws from the golden targets perspective to make them more fixed. Marleen Potgieter, Director - Equity Works

Picture: designer491/123rf

She adds that it is important now for companies to comment, and that comments are allowed until 12 June.

My advice to clients has been comment. Speak up. It is your right. Marleen Potgieter, Director - Equity Works

Listen to the interview above for more.