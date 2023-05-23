Billionaire, Jeff Bezos proposes to long-time girlfriend with a R48 MILLION ring
Yes, it's official - the third wealthiest person in the world, Jeff Bezos (59) and long-time girlfriend of five years, Lauren Sanchez (53) are engaged.
So, how did the man worth about $125 billion propose to his Emmy-Award-winning-journalist girlfriend?
Reports say, it was during a seaside trip on his superyacht called, 'Koru' that's supposedly worth $500 million, on Monday (22 May).
The Amazon boss proposed with a 20-carat ring that's worth about R48 ($2.5) million - this means, the diamond is ginormous!
So, how do we know Sanchez said yes?
There are videos like the one below from @dailymail circulating on social media showing the couple on the yacht with Sanchez's finger adorned with a ginormous diamond ring.
If you're a Bezos fan, you'll know that the now-engaged couple were introduced to each other in 2016 when Sanchez was an anchor on Fox's news channel, 'Good Morning LA'.
In 2019, the National Enquirer revealed that Bezos and Sanchez started an affair since Bezos was married to his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos. They divorced amicably and the rest is history, as they say.
Cheers to the newly engaged couple, we're always rooting for love.
This article first appeared on KFM : Billionaire, Jeff Bezos proposes to long-time girlfriend with a R48 MILLION ring
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jeff_Bezos_visits_LAAFB_SMC_(3908618)_(cropped).jpeg
