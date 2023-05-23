Cotton On blasted for selling an under R10 mug 'shamelessly' for R199
You know that feeling when you paid for something you really like but find out later that it's much cheaper somewhere else?
Hold on to that feeling because this is what people on Twitter felt when Cotton On promoted this 'enamel mug' under the guise of nostalgia for R199.
Cotton On… we need to talk.' Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 23, 2023
ANELE and The Club… tomorrow pic.twitter.com/72aaf46emB
Yes, not only is this mug's style familiar and probably in our grandma's collectables from over the years, it's also going for a MUCH cheaper price at most stores... like under R10 kind of much cheaper.
Maybe coz it's pink 😂😂😭 but ke pic.twitter.com/xiNprPiUqG' te amo ❤️ (@angelsdaughterr) May 23, 2023
Tweeps like media personality, Anele Mdoda called out the retailer while others hilariously expressed why Cotton On is ripping them off with this price hike.
The price hike is insane pic.twitter.com/redToQYSyu' T (@tlalane_) May 23, 2023
It must be the colour ngoba no ways.' Wothi Zee (@ZazaBuccaneer) May 23, 2023
I’ve run out of Yohs for this year pic.twitter.com/55PnxErHXz' Thick & Tired (@MbalzzMafu) May 23, 2023
I think this one come with ancestors. Cotton on hai come one. pic.twitter.com/8RccvgBLjM' 💫Mntana☄️ka 🔥Mfundisi💥 (@_ziikhona) May 23, 2023
Doesn't quality matters anymore ?' I am Not Zulu, I am Human (@ZaBornfree) May 23, 2023
❤️Like for Cotton on R199.00
🔁Retweet for West Pack R9.99 pic.twitter.com/81QBrjtc09
Cotton On should be here, only because they sell crop tops for R650 https://t.co/taEiwqjV45' Stella-Santos (@Fikaflexi) May 22, 2023
I have an entire set that I was gifted from Ekhaya.. how much profit do you think I can make.. they just a bit dusty. cotton on selling one for R199 😭😂😂🤣🤣❤️🙏🇿🇦 #hatfield #Zulu https://t.co/vkKXMSGqsy pic.twitter.com/edBRlnSZ6q' Sandra Boyce (@Sandraboyce19) May 23, 2023
Cotton On is also selling a matching bowl and plate to 'complete the set' at just R399.
As one tweep says, there are no more yoh's left to give for this one.
Cotton On has not responded to this Twitter drama.
This article first appeared on KFM : Cotton On blasted for selling an under R10 mug 'shamelessly' for R199
Source : https://twitter.com/Anele/status/1660910480196550657/photo/1
