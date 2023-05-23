'This is my book. Herman has no final word' - Mashaba's biographer speaks out
Political analyst and author Prince Mashele joins Clement Manyatela to give details on how the book was written and researched.
The publisher of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s 'unauthorised' biography, has announced it is pulling the book off the market.
Jonathan Ball Publishers says it's made the decision in light of revelations that Mashaba funded the writing of the book by author and political commentator Prince Mashele.
In a statement, it said that it had been unaware of a 'funding agreement' between that Mashaba and Mashele when it signed the book deal with the author last year.
"We view this as a material non-disclosure on the part of the author and as a breach of trust," they said in a statement.
It's alleged that Mashele received R12.5 million from Mashaba to write the biography, titled 'The Outsider'.
While refusing to be drawn on a specific figure, the author told 702 on Tuesday that it is usual in the publishing world to advance monies for 'research'.
Research gets funded.Prince Mashele, Author - The Outsider: Unauthorised biography of Herman Mashaba
This R12.5 million that is flying about, it is not even the biggest of projects that I have managed in terms of research.Prince Mashele, Author - The Outsider: Unauthorised biography of Herman Mashaba
In other news, Jonathan Ball - the publishers of Herman Mashaba's self-funded hagiography - have withdrawn the book from the market since Prince Mashele forgot to mention that he took a dozen bars to do it all.' Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) May 22, 2023
Once again, pillow talk claims another major scalp. pic.twitter.com/2EAYZPBDlb
Mashele claims that he was not invited by Mashaba to write the book, rather he approached the former Johannesburg Mayor himself.
When I wrote the book on Mashaba, I was never invited to write the book, I went to him.Prince Mashele, Author - The Outsider: Unauthorised biography of Herman Mashaba
He also argues that, the claim on the book's cover that it was an 'unauthorised' biography, was not his idea.
I did not call this book the unauthorized biography...that was the publisher. My preferred title was 'Herman Mashaba: The Outsider'.Prince Mashele, Author - The Outsider: Unauthorised biography of Herman Mashaba
In the preface, I have explained my understanding in terms of the book's independence.Prince Mashele, Author - The Outsider: Unauthorised biography of Herman Mashaba
I said [in the preface] that I have requested access with Herman Mashaba and he has granted access and I have interacted with him extensively.Prince Mashele, Author - The Outsider: Unauthorised biography of Herman Mashaba
In an AUTHORIZED biography the subject has the final word. This is my book. Herman has no final wordPrince Mashele, Author - The Outsider: Unauthorised biography of Herman Mashaba
Did you receive R12.5M from Mashaba?' 702 (@Radio702) May 23, 2023
🎥
- Mashele says that due to binding contractual terms, he cannot confirm whether he received the money from Action SA leader Herman Mashaba. #TheCMShow #PrinceMashele #TheOutsider #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/OhxY9jXAEM
Mashele went on to say that he was under a legal obligation not to reveal the source of the funding.
RELATED: Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success
This article first appeared on 702 : 'This is my book. Herman has no final word' - Mashaba's biographer speaks out
