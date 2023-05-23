Artificial sweeteners won’t help you lose weight – WHO

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'This is my book. Herman has no final word' - Mashaba's biographer speaks out Herman Mashaba’s unauthorised biography ‘The Outsider’ has been pulled off the market by Johnathan Ball Publishers. 23 May 2023 2:30 PM
Bheki Cele to deliver budget speech amid reports of 'pork drama' Reports emerged of drama surrounding the Police Minister this weekend when he allegedly demanded pork from a halaal kitchen. 23 May 2023 11:46 AM
[LISTEN] What is the Employment Equity Act actually saying? The Employment Equity Act triggered some strong reactions from opposition parties, with some even demanding it be withdrawn. 23 May 2023 10:44 AM
View all Local
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities. 22 May 2023 5:34 PM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
View all Politics
'Boy did I spend, I got into a spiral of debt' - Former MP, Phumzile Van Damme Phumzile van Damme gets personal about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money. 22 May 2023 9:08 PM
R741m in loadshedding costs impacts Astral Foods, SA's largest chicken producer The costs associated with producing poultry have skyrocketed to record highs, as the group's operating profits fell by 88% to R98m... 22 May 2023 8:28 PM
Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands reports profit despite loadshedding impact The group's headline earnings per share jumped almost 40% to 488 cents for the year-end February. 22 May 2023 7:25 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Don’t drop it! The world’s most expensive ice cream costs almost R130k How much do you love ice cream? 23 May 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] 77-year-old woman marries herself in an act of self love Dorothy 'Dottie' Fedeli from Ohio recently married herself in a ceremony dedicated to celebrating self love. 23 May 2023 1:43 PM
Woman's lost ring found more than a decade after it was flushed down the toilet A 71-year-old woman was reunited with her lost ring 13 years after accidentally flushing it down the toilet. 23 May 2023 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United,... 22 May 2023 8:01 PM
Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season? Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place. 22 May 2023 7:52 PM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
View all Sport
Rolf Harris, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender dies at 93 Harris was famed for his 50-year career as one of Britain’s best-known TV performers before being convicted as a sex offender. 23 May 2023 2:51 PM
Billionaire, Jeff Bezos proposes to long-time girlfriend with a R48 MILLION ring How does a billionaire propose? We've got the deets. 23 May 2023 11:06 AM
The magic of Disney comes to Cape Town for 100th birthday celebration event Disney 100 – The Concert is confirmed to take place at GrandWest between Friday 7 - Sunday 9 July. 22 May 2023 12:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir. 23 May 2023 9:34 AM
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability. 22 May 2023 2:20 PM
At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium At least 12 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a crowd crush at a football game in El Salvador. 22 May 2023 11:57 AM
View all World
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

Artificial sweeteners won’t help you lose weight – WHO

23 May 2023 12:54 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
World Health Organisation WHO
weightloss
Artificial sweeteners

The health benefits (if any) of artificial sweeteners have been a long talked about controversy.

John Perlman speaks to registered dietician and certified nutrition practitioner, Mpho Tshukudu.

The World Health Organisation may have just ended the long debate on artificial (non-sugar) sweeteners.

The organisation reports that sugar substitutes will not help control your weight or even mitigate the risks of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

They have no nutritional value.

In fact, they may carry some long-term effects such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

People must improve their nutrition education and make more conscious food decisions.

The enjoyment and pleasure we get from eating tasty food do not lie in its increased amounts of sugar, fat, and salt, as the food industry has taught us.

You can use textures and beautiful flavours in your meals to actually give you the satisfaction that you need.

Mpho Tshukudu, registered dietician

For those who opt for honey – sugar is sugar, says Tshukudu.

Just because something is natural doesn’t mean it does not have fats and sugar… the portion size is important.

Mpho Tshukudu, registered dietician

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Artificial sweeteners won’t help you lose weight – WHO




23 May 2023 12:54 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
World Health Organisation WHO
weightloss
Artificial sweeteners

More from Health & Fitness

Picture: maxsheb/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why skipping meals doesn't = losing weight

23 May 2023 10:09 AM

Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Kinga Cichewicz on Unsplash

[LISTEN] Why you need at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter

17 May 2023 11:47 AM

Vanessa Ascencao - a Nutritional Consultant talks about why it’s important to adjust your sleep patterns seasonally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Get a FREE blood pressure test for the 'silent killer', AKA, Hypertension in May

17 May 2023 10:34 AM

It's World Hypertension Day! Here's how you can be more aware of this 'silent killer', starting with a free blood pressure test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: koldunov / 123rf

How to prepare your immune system for winter

16 May 2023 2:53 PM

Strengthen your immune system this winter with these helpful tips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Graffiti art. Picture: pixabay

A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts

14 May 2023 8:46 AM

Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook / Unframed Ice Cream

Why eating ice cream for breakfast is actually good for your health

3 May 2023 1:42 PM

A study reveals that having ice cream for breakfast improves the brain's activeness and capabilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

Social Anxiety Disorder: ‘It is not that you are scared of people’

22 April 2023 11:46 AM

Everyday interactions cause significant anxiety for people who have this disorder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis

1 April 2023 11:19 AM

The infection is reportedly on the rise in both developing and developed countries around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spinach.

It’s National Spinach Day on Sunday!

25 March 2023 4:21 PM

Whether served hot, cold or at room temperature, spinach is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables out there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Annie Spratt / unsplash

More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa

25 March 2023 12:37 PM

Tuberculosis continues to be the leading cause of death in the country because of the lack of testing and treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions

Local Politics

[PICS] You may now kiss the AI! Pics of Elon Musk's 'robot wife' kiss goes viral

Lifestyle

Billionaire, Jeff Bezos proposes to long-time girlfriend with a R48 MILLION ring

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NICD orders lab staff to test patients for cholera if any symptoms present

23 May 2023 6:18 PM

Tourism committee MPs fume over De Lille response to SAT paying for NY junket

23 May 2023 5:56 PM

Tshwane: Marikana settlement residents refuse eviction despite massive fire

23 May 2023 4:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA