



WhatsApp has finally announced that one of the most requested features by users is now available – message editing.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Meta-owned social media network Facebook to make the announcement.

You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they're sent! Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO

Now users no longer have to delete a message or send a separate text to clarify when they have made a spelling mistake or would like to give more context within the same message.

The ability to un-send a message was added as a feature in 2017, where users had 48 hours to delete a message. The time limit was increased to 60 hours in 2022.

All users need to do to access the edit feature is long-press on a sent message ‘Edit’ from the menu that pops up. Users will have up to 15 minutes before they can no longer edit messages.

Users will now be able to make changes to already sent messages. Picture: WhatsApp

Android users can access the edit function by clicking on the ‘three dots’ button on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

In the interests of transparency, edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so the recipients of messages are aware of the correction. However, the edit history will not be displayed.

This game-changing feature has started rolling out to users worldwide and will soon be available to all users in the coming weeks.

This article first appeared on 947 : WhatsApp now lets you edit sent messages