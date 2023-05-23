The Midday Report Express: Gift of the Givers assists with Cholera outbreak





The cholera outbreak remains in the spotlight on The Midday Report today, with Gift of the Givers lending their support to the beleaguered residents of Hammanskraal.

With 15 people now confirmed dead from the preventable disease, the situation grows more dire by the day and residents' frustration continues to boil over.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Clifford Mabe of Gift of the Givers to get their take on the situation on the ground.

So the residents are panicking, because they don't know where the cholera is coming from. The city of Tshwane declared that the water is clean, but no, the community is scared. So, as Gift of the Givers, we decided that we're going to stick with bottled water. Clifford Mabe, Gauteng Communication Liaison Officer for Gift of the Givers

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

South African Tourism will brief the portfolio committee on its turnaround plan in the wake of canceled Tottenham Hotspur deal.

Trial of the Enyobeni Tavern disaster resumes.

Disbarred advocate, Malesela Teffo, is being taken to court by the Legal Practice Council for being in contempt of court.

Five former G4S employees accused of assisting convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's escape, appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

Scroll up for full audio.