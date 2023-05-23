Rolf Harris, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender dies at 93

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Bheki Cele to deliver budget speech amid reports of 'pork drama' Reports emerged of drama surrounding the Police Minister this weekend when he allegedly demanded pork from a halaal kitchen. 23 May 2023 11:46 AM
[LISTEN] What is the Employment Equity Act actually saying? The Employment Equity Act triggered some strong reactions from opposition parties, with some even demanding it be withdrawn. 23 May 2023 10:44 AM
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities. 22 May 2023 5:34 PM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
'Boy did I spend, I got into a spiral of debt' - Former MP, Phumzile Van Damme Phumzile van Damme gets personal about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money. 22 May 2023 9:08 PM
R741m in loadshedding costs impacts Astral Foods, SA's largest chicken producer The costs associated with producing poultry have skyrocketed to record highs, as the group's operating profits fell by 88% to R98m... 22 May 2023 8:28 PM
Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands reports profit despite loadshedding impact The group's headline earnings per share jumped almost 40% to 488 cents for the year-end February. 22 May 2023 7:25 PM
[WATCH] Don't drop it! The world's most expensive ice cream costs almost R130k How much do you love ice cream? 23 May 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] 77-year-old woman marries herself in an act of self love Dorothy 'Dottie' Fedeli from Ohio recently married herself in a ceremony dedicated to celebrating self love. 23 May 2023 1:43 PM
Woman's lost ring found more than a decade after it was flushed down the toilet A 71-year-old woman was reunited with her lost ring 13 years after accidentally flushing it down the toilet. 23 May 2023 1:37 PM
'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United,... 22 May 2023 8:01 PM
Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season? Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place. 22 May 2023 7:52 PM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Rolf Harris, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender dies at 93 Harris was famed for his 50-year career as one of Britain's best-known TV performers before being convicted as a sex offender. 23 May 2023 2:51 PM
Billionaire, Jeff Bezos proposes to long-time girlfriend with a R48 MILLION ring How does a billionaire propose? We've got the deets. 23 May 2023 11:06 AM
The magic of Disney comes to Cape Town for 100th birthday celebration event Disney 100 – The Concert is confirmed to take place at GrandWest between Friday 7 - Sunday 9 July. 22 May 2023 12:04 PM
Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir. 23 May 2023 9:34 AM
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition The support of this conference is in line with Absa's long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability. 22 May 2023 2:20 PM
At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium At least 12 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a crowd crush at a football game in El Salvador. 22 May 2023 11:57 AM
Dangote launches Africa's biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the 'consulate conversations' the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It's a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Entertainment
Rolf Harris, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender dies at 93

23 May 2023 2:51 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Rolf Harris

Harris was famed for his 50-year career as one of Britain’s best-known TV performers before being convicted as a sex offender.

Rolf Harris was an Australian-born entertainer whose career encompassed work as a musician, singer-songwriter, composer, comedian, actor, painter and television personality.

He gained celebrity status across the globe and was beloved until he was convicted as a sex offender and labelled a 'pedophile' for sex crimes with teenage victims in 2013.

Today (23 May), Rolf Harris (93) died of neck cancer which he had suffered from since October 2022.

It's reported that the serial abuser was barely able to speak towards the end of his life.

Harris rose to fame with a 50-year career in the entertainment industry with accolades to match his decades long career which was stripped away from him after he had been convicted as a sex offender.

The disgraced broadcaster's reputation was irredeemably damaged when he was sentenced to five years and nine months in jail in 2014 for 12 indecent assaults on four young women and girls between 1968 and 1986.

Harris was released on parole in 2017. Earlier that year, he was cleared of three further charges and the jury failed to reach a verdict on four more.

Upon his prison release, the infamous 'pedophile' entertainer lived in his hometown of Bray, Berkshire until his death.


This article first appeared on KFM : Rolf Harris, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender dies at 93




