Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate

23 May 2023 9:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Harry Oppenheimer
book review
business books
Oppenheimers
Michael Cardo
Oppenheimer

DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.

Bruce Whitfield chaired a discussion of the new biography of Harry Oppenheimer by Michael Cardo.

  • Harry Oppenheimer, who died in 2000, was chairperson of Anglo American and De Beers for over two decades
  • He's at once revered as a figure who helped shape South Africa's modern economy and reviled as the archetype of ‘white monopoly capital’

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

During the weekend's Franschhoek Literary Festival, Whitfield chaired a discussion of the new biography of gold- and diamond-magnate Harry Oppenheimer by Michael Cardo.

The author is a DA MP and worked on the book part-time for six years, making trips from Cape Town to the Brenthurst Library in Johannesburg where he was the first person to have access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.

Image credit: Michael Cardo on Twitter @michaelcardo
Image credit: Michael Cardo on Twitter @michaelcardo

Oppenheimer presided over the corporate dynasty of Anglo American and De Beers during a volatile period in South African history, up into the 1980s.

He's at once revered as a figure who helped shape the country's modern economy and reviled as the archetype of ‘white monopoly capital’.

RELATED: Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to Solidarity Fund

Whitfield believes Cardo produced a balanced book:

"It's got the critical part of the legacy of migrant labour and talks to Harry Oppenheimer's own regret at not pushing back stronger against the government of the day."

In conversation with Whitifield, Cardo sketches some of the difficulties and joys of delving into the Oppenheimer history to produce a highly-praised book.

Most of my research material was in Johannesburg, so I would have to make trips up to the Brenthurst Library which is the most fabulous repository of Africana, where all of Harry Oppenheimer's (and the family's) papers are kept... or HFO as I will refer to him... the nickname by which he was also known in the corporate empire of Anglo American and de Beers.

Michael Cardo, Author - Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty

Bridget Oppenheimer had some of the most wonderful material... in scrapbooks... I came upon the most marvellous stuff including a dinner invitation sent to the Oppenheimers from John. F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie Kennedy when they were in the White House... and they went to dine with the Kennedys in 1962.

Michael Cardo, Author - Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty

It's restricted access and one of the great joys of working on this book is that nobody had ever had access to this material before, and for a historian that's always a major boon.

Michael Cardo, Author - Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty

It was terribly exciting and incredibly daunting because there was a vast amount of material and... one of the difficulties was I was doing this part-time and it was difficult for me to gather momentum...

Michael Cardo, Author - Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty

I think it's fair to say that for both Ernest Oppenheimer and his son Harry, diamonds were their first love. Diamonds exercised some sort of magnetism for them...

Michael Cardo, Author - Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty

I think Sir Ernest's two great achievements which made him a global player is the way in which he transforms the institutional machinery of the diamond industry in the 1920s and 1930s, and above all the way he props up the industry which falls on incredibly hard times in the 30s during the Great Depression... and he is amassing this huge stockpile of diamonds for De Beers.

Michael Cardo, Author - Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty

Harry was possessed of a strong sense of manifesting destiny from a very early age... and Ernest and Harry had an almost telepathic connection... They were both deeply interested in both business and politics, yet they had completely different personalities

Michael Cardo, Author - Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty

Harry was more analytical while Ernest operated on impulse... and a synergy was created between these two different styles. Ernest Oppenheimer fizzed with ideas but it was Harry who put them down on paper...

Michael Cardo, Author - Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty

I came across HFO's school-leaving form dated 1922 - I went to Oxford to his old college Christchurch - and one of the questions was, what is your interest in life. There was a one-word answer: business.

Michael Cardo, Author - Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty

Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:

Harry Oppenheimer, the international gold-and-diamond magnate, presided over the corporate dynasty of Anglo American and De Beers for more than 25 years. Yet, two decades after his death, the Oppenheimer empire is no more. As the political opposition’s key financial backer, the founder (along with Anton Rupert) of the Urban Foundation after the Soweto uprising in 1976, and a ubiquitous philanthropist, Oppenheimer helped propel the process of reform.

Nevertheless, in some quarters he is demonised as the archetype of ‘white monopoly capital’ and scapegoated, along with Nelson Mandela, for the country’s disappointing democratic dividends. In the first, full-scale biography of Oppenheimer, based on unrestricted access to his subject’s private papers and extensive interviews with family members and close associates, Michael Cardo eschews both the corporate hype and the political propaganda to produce a vivid, fully-rounded portrait.

He brings to life the places, people, events and relationships that shaped Harry Oppenheimer’s long and rich career at the intersection of business and politics. Cardo also tackles thorny questions of legacy and Oppenheimer’s complicity with the oppressive racial order of the past.

Scroll to the top to listen to the discussion




