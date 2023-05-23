Tyme secures R1.5 billion investment, half will come into South Africa





Bruce Whitfield interviews Coenraad Jonker, co-founder of Tyme and CEO of TymeBank.

- Digital banking group Tyme has secured close to R1.5 billion as part of a pre-series C capital raise launched in January

- In May, TymeBank celebrated its 7-millionth customer in South Africa

Digital banking group Tyme has secured close to R1.5 billion ($77.8 million) as part of its pre-series C capital raise launched in January this year.

The announcement comes as the group's South African flagship TymeBank celebrated its 7-millionth customer this month.

Image: TymeBank ZA on Facebook @tymebankza

The capital raise attracted two new international investors - Norrsken22, an Africa-focused tech growth fund, and Blue Earth Capital ("BlueEarth"), an independent global impact investment firm.

Tyme says the funds being raised are intended to further operations in South Africa and the Philippines, for future expansion in Southeast Asia, and a partial share buyback.

Jonker says the plan for expansion into Vietnam is still in its early days.

Tyme has engaged a number of potential partners and co-investors and is looking at coming to a decision in the next 3-6 months.

The business model of partnering with retailers, as Tyme has done in South Africa, is also being considered for Vietnam he says.

If everything goes well 2024 would be the year in which we enter that market... Vietnam is an interesting market, 100 million people growing at a healthy 6.5%, almost no unemployment... and the retail market is increasingly characterised by the expansion of retailers. Coenraad Jonker, CEO - TymeBank

Back home, Jonker says, TymeBank is growing "faster than ever".

More than half of the almost R1.5 billion raised will come into South Africa he adds, particularly into Tyme's small business lending proposition.

How is the bank keeping up with servicing its rapidly increasing number of clients?

We're running the entire business on HWS Cloud, so we don't have often the hardware constraints that conventional banks have to take on more volumes... but we're very mindful that the pace of growth means we also have to be more and more mindful of the quality of service. Coenraad Jonker, CEO - TymeBank

