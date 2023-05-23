Tyme secures R1.5 billion investment, half will come into South Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Coenraad Jonker, co-founder of Tyme and CEO of TymeBank.
- Digital banking group Tyme has secured close to R1.5 billion as part of a pre-series C capital raise launched in January
- In May, TymeBank celebrated its 7-millionth customer in South Africa
Digital banking group Tyme has secured close to R1.5 billion ($77.8 million) as part of its pre-series C capital raise launched in January this year.
The announcement comes as the group's South African flagship TymeBank celebrated its 7-millionth customer this month.
The capital raise attracted two new international investors - Norrsken22, an Africa-focused tech growth fund, and Blue Earth Capital ("BlueEarth"), an independent global impact investment firm.
Tyme says the funds being raised are intended to further operations in South Africa and the Philippines, for future expansion in Southeast Asia, and a partial share buyback.
RELATED: Investment in TymeBank pays off for Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital
Bruce Whitfield interviews Coenraad Jonker, co-founder of Tyme and CEO of TymeBank.
Jonker says the plan for expansion into Vietnam is still in its early days.
Tyme has engaged a number of potential partners and co-investors and is looking at coming to a decision in the next 3-6 months.
RELATED: TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly
The business model of partnering with retailers, as Tyme has done in South Africa, is also being considered for Vietnam he says.
If everything goes well 2024 would be the year in which we enter that market... Vietnam is an interesting market, 100 million people growing at a healthy 6.5%, almost no unemployment... and the retail market is increasingly characterised by the expansion of retailers.Coenraad Jonker, CEO - TymeBank
Back home, Jonker says, TymeBank is growing "faster than ever".
More than half of the almost R1.5 billion raised will come into South Africa he adds, particularly into Tyme's small business lending proposition.
How is the bank keeping up with servicing its rapidly increasing number of clients?
We're running the entire business on HWS Cloud, so we don't have often the hardware constraints that conventional banks have to take on more volumes... but we're very mindful that the pace of growth means we also have to be more and more mindful of the quality of service.Coenraad Jonker, CEO - TymeBank
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Jonker
Source : https://www.facebook.com/tymebankza/photos/a.368015620295229/921631694933616
More from Business
Bird flu in Brazil could heavily affect SA poultry sector
Most of the chicken we eat in South Africa comes from Brazil.Read More
'Boy did I spend, I got into a spiral of debt' - Former MP, Phumzile Van Damme
Phumzile van Damme gets personal about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
R741m in loadshedding costs impacts Astral Foods, SA's largest chicken producer
The costs associated with producing poultry have skyrocketed to record highs, as the group's operating profits fell by 88% to R98m.Read More
Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands reports profit despite loadshedding impact
The group's headline earnings per share jumped almost 40% to 488 cents for the year-end February.Read More
Netcare profits increase by 49%, but warns of critical nurses shortage in SA
The hospital group's net profit jumped almost 49% to R666 million in the half-year to end-March.Read More
[LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers
As South Africa continues to battle with loadshedding, the country is looking towards Independent Power Producers.Read More
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED
Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.Read More
Borrowers must dig deeper for deposits as banks 'tighten up' on home loans
Borrowers will need to save more towards their home loan deposit, advises Jackie Smith of Ooba.Read More
[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?
Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.Read More