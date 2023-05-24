Streaming issues? Report here
What to look forward to at The Plant Powered Show 2023 this weekend

24 May 2023
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Plant Powered Show

Africa’s biggest plant-based food, drink and conscious living event, returns to the CTICC between 26 and 28 May.

This year’s event promises to be the best yet, with cooking demos, mixologists, health and wellness experts, PLUS a marketplace stocked with plant-based products. Top chefs such as Tom Hunt, Jenny Morris, Jane Nshuti, and more will also be sharing their culinary skills with you at the event.

The Plant Powered Show is not just aimed at vegans and vegetarians but for anyone looking to make healthier and more sustainable choices. According to Heidi Warricker, CEO of Live Events Africa and the driving force behind the Plant Powered Show, the event weekend provides ample opportunities for people to learn and experience plant-based food, drink and conscious living brands with high-quality innovative products.

Joining Pippa on the Lunch Show, Warricker shared her excitement to return to the CTICC and welcomes people to interact and have fun (without COVID-19 restrictions) while enjoying the abundance of Plant Powered exhibitions.

“You certainly can’t beat the whole in-person experience. Seeing those products and all the amazing tasters that are going to be at the show as well.”

Heidi Warricker, CEO of Live Events Africa

Listen to the full conversation below.

Warricker also highlights some of the activations taking place, including the Checkers Plant Kitchen, McCain’s Health & Wellness talks, mindful drinking and organic wine exhibitions and the esteemed guests that attendees will get to meet.

“We’ve got the Checkers Plant Kitchen Chef Theatre with our chefs doing demos in front of the audience, who will have the opportunity to taste the chef's recipes which is not what you get to experience at other shows.”

Heidi Warricker, CEO of Live Events Africa

“You also get to cook along with the chef if you want,” she says. Masterclass tickets can be booked at an additional cost, but gives guests the chance to make Vegan Poke Bowls, Mediterranean Tacos, Bunless Plant-based Burgers and more under the guidance of a professional chef – which is pretty worth it.

CapeTalk is giving you the chance to win a R2000 Plant Powered Hamper and Checkers Vouchers, PLUS tickets to The Plant Powered Show. Tune into Lunch with Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk between 1pm and 3pm. Each day we’ll feature a health - or environmentally aware persona. Then to enter, guess today's famous persona. If you think you know the answer, call 021 446 0567 immediately. Be the first to get it right and WIN!

You can also Get your Plant Powered Show tickets at quicket.co.za. Make sure to use the code CAPETALK25 and get 25% off. Visit plantpoweredshow.com for more.




