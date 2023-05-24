Children must be immersed in literacy practices to overcome SA's reading crisis





John Maytham speaks to Dr. Xolisa Guzula, a language and literacy studies senior lecturer at UCT.

Eight out of 10 grade four learners cannot read for comprehension

This was revealed in the 2021 Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study (PIRLS)

Literacy experts believe that unrestricted access to books is vital to addressing the problem

It's an incredibly alarming statistic: 81% of grade four learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning.

This terrifying insight comes from the 2021 Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study (PIRLS), which surveyed 320 schools, where grade four pupils were tested on reading comprehension.

ALSO READ: 'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning

But as dire as those statistics may sound, there are ways to rectify the problem, according to Dr. Xolisa Guzula, a language and literacy studies senior lecturer at UCT who co-authored a paper on addressing the country's reading crisis.

Guzula says learning and education can never be divorced from the socioeconomic situation of the learners.

Many of our children live in poor socio-economic conditions... where parents' money has to compete with whether to buy a loaf of bread or to buy a book. Dr. Xolisa Guzula, a language and literacy studies senior lecturer at UCT

Reading aloud to a child is one of the most important things a parent and caregiver can do with children. Picture: @nalibaliSA/Twitter.

In order to address the issue, Guzula says there are basic fundamentals that need to be put in place.

She says every foundation phase classroom should have living libraries that include enjoyable, quality, illustrated published stories and non-fiction books in the children’s most familiar languages, as well as English.

She adds that children must always have unrestricted access to books, and should take at least one book home every day.

Children must be immersed in literacy practices that are valued in their families, such as bedtime story reading. Dr. Xolisa Guzula, a language and literacy studies senior lecturer at UCT

If we do not provide books for our children, I don't think we will get to teach our children to read properly. Dr. Xolisa Guzula, a language and literacy studies senior lecturer at UCT

Listen to the audio for more.