Bird flu in Brazil could heavily affect SA poultry sector





John Perlman spoke to General manager of the Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association, Izaak Breitenbach.

On Monday, Brazil declared a state of animal health emergency.

The South American country is currently experiencing an avian flu outbreak, which at the moment is only affecting wild birds.

There are fears that the outbreak could affect poultry, which in turn could have a significant impact on South Africa, as most of the chicken we consume comes from Brazil.

Brazil is also the world's biggest chicken meat exporter.

The potential crisis will not only bring about a scarcity of chicken in the country, which will probably see prices skyrocketing, but it could also affect jobs in the poultry sector.

Brazil is the biggest exporter of all types of poultry meat to South Africa. In the last six months, the total amount of exports from Brazil to South Africa has increased materially, therefore we are quite dependent on them for imports. Izaak Breitenbach, General manager of the Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association

We probably have enough stock of poultry in cold storage for the next four months. Izaak Breitenbach, General manager of the Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association

If Brazil would get avian influenza, it would mean that with immediate effect, all poultry imports will be stopped. Izaak Breitenbach, General manager of the Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association

