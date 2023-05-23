Musa Nyatama confirmed as Swallows coach on a permanent basis





Musa Nytama has been confirmed as head coach Swallows on a permanent basis.

Nytama was in charge of the technical team at the start of the season when then coach Dylan Kerr was awaiting his work permit.

Later in the season when Kerr was dismissed, Nyatama was roped in again, and was back in charge when Ernst Middendorp left for Germany.

The 35-year-old guided Swallows to a top 8 finish this season, when at one stage the team was sitting bottom of the log.

Swallows chairman, David Mogashoa says Nyatama has his backing for next season.

It’s now up to me to make sure he gets his chance, and he will be the head coach of Swallows next season. He has a CAF C license and it’s up to me to make sure that he finds someone in the technical department who can step in when he does his B and A license. David Mogasho, Swallows FC Chairman

When we started, we were at the bottom and having to come from number 16 on the log at one point. I am just happy for everyone at the club. It takes a lot to come back from the bottom to where we finished. Musa Nyatama, Swallows FC Coach

We have a strong squad that is full of fighters, and we deserve to end where we did. Any coach would love to play from the back but the negative thing about that is the players will make mistakes. We started playing for the second ball and not take too much risk, which worked for us. Musa Nyatama, Swallows FC Coach

Watch below for the full interview with Musa Nyatama:

