Happy birthday, Bob Dylan! Celebrate 82 like a rolling stone...
Bob Dylan fans, the icon turns 82 years old today!
The award-winning American singer is regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time and has influenced popular culture during his career which spans over 60 years.
Growing up, Dylan spent his childhood in the iron-mining town of Hibbing, taught himself piano and guitar, played in several bands, went to University in Minnesota, and became an icon and rose to popularity for his protest anthems at the time.
Every songwriter after him carries his baggage. This lowly Irish bard would proudly carry his baggage. Any day.Bono, U2
To celebrate Dylan turning 82 years old, here are some jams that'll take you back to the 60s:
Like a rolling stone
A hard rain's a-gonna fall
Knockin' on heaven's door
Tangled up in blue
Just like a woman
All along the watchtower
Cheers to 82, Bob Dylan!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy birthday, Bob Dylan! Celebrate 82 like a rolling stone...
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Joan_Baez_Bob_Dylan_crop.jpg
