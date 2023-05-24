Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our International Correspondent.
There have been significant disputes over what to do with Hitler’s birth house in Braunau am Inn.
The government expropriated the house, with payment, around seven years ago.
Some in Austria believe that the property should be torn down while others say that would be a denial of the country’s past and history.
During Nazi rule, the house became a shrine to the dictator, who lived there for a few months after his birth in 1889.
The house is now set to be used for human rights training for police officers.
They have been struggling to know what to do with it for, well I guess it must be about 78 years, frankly.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Sometimes you have to work it out like in sports. What the opposition would least like for me to do... is probably what I should do. [So] what would Adolf Hitler least have liked? Human rights training gets my thumbs up; I think it's a good use.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training
