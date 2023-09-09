We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career





Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi, South African politician and Inkatha Freedom Party founder, has died. He was 95.

Destined for leadership as the firstborn to a royal couple, Mangosuthu Buthelezi managed to carve one of the longest political careers in the country’s history.

Aankomst op Schiphol van Chief Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi, leider van Zoeloeland (Zuid-Afrika) en voorzitter van de Inkatha Vrijheidspartij 10 juni 1983

Early life and education

Buthelezi was born in 1928 in KwaZulu-Natal, the son of a chief and Zulu princess.

He was educated at the prestigious Christian missionary school Adams College and went on to study for a law degree at Fort Hare University.

The former statesman's political aspirations began in the late 1940s as a member of the ANC Youth League where he made the acquaintance of a number of liberation leaders. Speaking of that time in 2012, Buthelezi recalled:

"I was taught by Professor ZK Matthews, I knew Dr John Langalibalele Dube, I was mentored by Inkosi Albert Luthuli, and I worked closely with Mr Oliver Tambo and Mr Nelson Mandela. My personal history cannot be extricated from the history of the liberation struggle, or from that of the African National Congress."

He would eventually be expelled from Fort Hare in 1950 for participating in a student boycott and would eventually complete his degree at the University of Natal.

He would later be awarded four honorary doctorates in law.

Chieftainship

In 1953, at the age of 25 and married to nurse Irene Mzila, Buthelezi returned to his birthplace of Mahlabathini to take up his chieftainship of the Buthelezi clan. However, his title was not recognised by the South African government until 1957.

He was often referred to by his clan name, Shenge.

In 1970, he was elected by the KwaZulu Assembly as Chief Executive Officer of the Zulu Territorial Authority.

In 1972, he became Chief Executive Councillor to the KwaZulu Legislative Assembly and from 1976 to 1994 served as Chief Minister of KwaZulu.

Inkatha Freedom Party

In 1975, Buthelezi founded Inkatha Yenkululeko Yesizwe (Inkatha of National Liberation), in 1994 it would become the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Buthelezi would later say that he had formed the party to "reignite mobilisation among the oppressed majority in the hiatus left by the banning of political parties [by the apartheid government]. From the very beginning, we spoke of equality, freedom, negotiations, and peaceful resistance".

Because of Buthelezi's links with the ANC, the two parties initially supported each other in the anti-apartheid struggle, but before long relations quickly deteriorated.

Buthelezi refused to support the armed struggle, accusing the ANC of betraying him.

Buthelezi was heavily criticised and accused of being in cahoots with the apartheid government.

"There's simply no doubt that Inkatha engaged in sustained violence from the mid-1980s right through the end of apartheid," said academic and political scientist Richard Pithouse in 2018.

But Buthelezi maintained that his conscience was clear and that he was proud of his role in the fight against the regime:

“I prevented the apartheid regime from stripping all of us, I mean all black people of South Africa, of their South African citizenship. Beyond this, I must thank President [FW] De Klerk for heeding my plea to release Mandela and other political prisoners, so that we could finalise the liberation of this country without further loss of human life.”

A report by the Truth and Reconciliation that was chaired by Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu later named the IFP, under Buthelezi, as the “primary non-state perpetrator, responsible for approximately 33% of all of the violations reported to the commission.”

During the first decade post-apartheid, the IFP received over 90% of its support from ethnic Zulus, however, Buthelezi had often insisted that the party was for all black South Africans.

There's no doubt that he built Inkatha into a significant political force by the 80s, which came to play an important and very contested role in South Africa at that point, said academic, political scientist and author Richard Pithouse in 2018.

In 2019, after 44 years as leader, Buthelezi announced his decision not to stand for re-election at the IFP's elective conference.

Buthelezi - The 'actor'

In 1964, Buthelezi portrayed his maternal great-grandfather King Cetshwayo kaMpande in the film "Zulu". The film marked the debut of Sir Michael Caine and stars Sir Stanley Baker and Jack Hawkins.

Speaking to the Telegraph in 2014, the Zulu Chief said of the makers of the film:

"It was interesting because of course they didn't have what I would call the typical South African attitude towards black people. I think that was remarkable in itself."

Home Affairs Minister and stand-in President

Despite the differences between Buthelezi and the ANC, President Nelson Mandela appointed Shenge to his Cabinet.

He served as Minister of Home Affairs for ten years and in what many saw as an act of appeasement. He served as acting president 22 times when Mandela was away on official duty.

But this never stopped him from being critical of the governing party whenever he felt leaders went astray.

“Even when I talked to Mr. Zuma, I said to him, we shouldn’t promise things that cannot be delivered. I said to him that our people are very patient, we must not promise what we cannot deliver. Like for instance, when he himself promised that he’ll create half a million jobs and a million jobs were lost.”

In his lifetime, he earned praise from South Africa’s foremost liberation struggle leaders – including former presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

Mandela had this to say about Buthelezi:

“We have destroyed all the other leaders of the Bantustans, of the homelands. We have used every ammunition to destroy him… but we have failed. And he is still there. As I say, he is a formidable survivor. We cannot ignore him.”

Faith

Reflecting on his long life and challenges, Buthelezi said his faith kept him going.

“On the long journey I have travelled, I am grateful to my comrades, you my comrades who have walked parts of that long journey with me. But above all, I am grateful to God Almighty, who guided me through this difficult journey.”

WATCH BELOW: On 1 February 1997, President Nelson Mandela appointed Buthelezi to fill in for him and his deputy, Thabo Mbeki, while they attended the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Buthelezi is survived by three of his eight children with his late wife Irene Mzila.

This article first appeared on 702 : We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career