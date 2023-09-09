Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
The Day Trip
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
The Day Trip
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa on Buthelezi's passing: 'An outstanding political and cultural leader' The 95-year-old passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning. 9 September 2023 8:08 AM
We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career The Zulu prince and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died at the age of 95. 9 September 2023 7:54 AM
'Since Postbank took over Sassa payments we haven't seen a smooth payment month' Thandi Henkeman from Black Sash weighs in on delayed Sassa grant payments. 9 September 2023 7:45 AM
View all Local
Political enigma Mangosuthu Buthelezi passes away aged 95 Prince Buthelezi, or as many others call him - uMmntwana wakwa Phindangenee – has been without question one of the most polarising... 9 September 2023 6:09 AM
'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans do not owe the governing party any loyalty when it comes to the 2024 general election... 8 September 2023 9:31 AM
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day? It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the s... 7 September 2023 9:14 PM
View all Politics
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show 7 September 2023 9:38 PM
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results. 7 September 2023 7:42 PM
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts' Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest... 7 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday. 9 September 2023 9:12 AM
Contemplating going on a cruise? We've got the low-down to help you get started From pricing to entertainment, Travel Journalist, and Photographer, Iga Motylska shares her tips. 8 September 2023 5:21 PM
[LISTEN] Sexual Health Month and consent: The importance of F.R.I.E.S How empowered do you feel to communicate your wants and needs? 8 September 2023 5:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Going down memory lane with SA football legend Gavin Lane on #MSW legends night The former Orlando Pirates defender reflected on his career more than 20 years since his retirement from the game. 8 September 2023 7:41 PM
Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game. 8 September 2023 2:31 PM
Man United record the biggest transfer loss in a decade – report Manchester United have spent a record £1.19 billion more on transfers than they have recoupled through player sales. 8 September 2023 1:18 PM
View all Sport
Want to watch the rugby somewhere vibey? Check out this authentic French spot Experience French hospitality while watching the Rugby World Cup at Alliance Française du Cap in Loop Street. 8 September 2023 11:15 AM
SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off The agreement comes just in time for kickoff on Friday when France takes on New Zealand in the opening match. 8 September 2023 8:30 AM
Goldfish on being stranded at Burning Man: 'Mud won't stop the music!' Dominic Peters of Goldfish speaks about his experience of being stuck in the muddy aftermath of heavy rainfall at Burning Man. 8 September 2023 8:06 AM
View all Entertainment
China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings' China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country. 8 September 2023 10:14 AM
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape. 8 September 2023 7:47 AM
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda. 7 September 2023 5:43 PM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career

9 September 2023 7:54 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Inkatha Freedom Party
Inkatha Freedom Party IFP
Mangosuthu Buthelezi
AmaZulu
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The Zulu prince and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died at the age of 95.

Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi, South African politician and Inkatha Freedom Party founder, has died. He was 95.

Destined for leadership as the firstborn to a royal couple, Mangosuthu Buthelezi managed to carve one of the longest political careers in the country’s history.

Aankomst op Schiphol van Chief Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi, leider van Zoeloeland (Zuid-Afrika) en voorzitter van de Inkatha Vrijheidspartij 10 juni 1983
Aankomst op Schiphol van Chief Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi, leider van Zoeloeland (Zuid-Afrika) en voorzitter van de Inkatha Vrijheidspartij 10 juni 1983

Early life and education

Buthelezi was born in 1928 in KwaZulu-Natal, the son of a chief and Zulu princess.

He was educated at the prestigious Christian missionary school Adams College and went on to study for a law degree at Fort Hare University.

The former statesman's political aspirations began in the late 1940s as a member of the ANC Youth League where he made the acquaintance of a number of liberation leaders. Speaking of that time in 2012, Buthelezi recalled:

"I was taught by Professor ZK Matthews, I knew Dr John Langalibalele Dube, I was mentored by Inkosi Albert Luthuli, and I worked closely with Mr Oliver Tambo and Mr Nelson Mandela. My personal history cannot be extricated from the history of the liberation struggle, or from that of the African National Congress."

He would eventually be expelled from Fort Hare in 1950 for participating in a student boycott and would eventually complete his degree at the University of Natal.

He would later be awarded four honorary doctorates in law.

Chieftainship

In 1953, at the age of 25 and married to nurse Irene Mzila, Buthelezi returned to his birthplace of Mahlabathini to take up his chieftainship of the Buthelezi clan. However, his title was not recognised by the South African government until 1957.

He was often referred to by his clan name, Shenge.

In 1970, he was elected by the KwaZulu Assembly as Chief Executive Officer of the Zulu Territorial Authority.

In 1972, he became Chief Executive Councillor to the KwaZulu Legislative Assembly and from 1976 to 1994 served as Chief Minister of KwaZulu.

RELATED:Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years

Inkatha Freedom Party

In 1975, Buthelezi founded Inkatha Yenkululeko Yesizwe (Inkatha of National Liberation), in 1994 it would become the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Buthelezi would later say that he had formed the party to "reignite mobilisation among the oppressed majority in the hiatus left by the banning of political parties [by the apartheid government]. From the very beginning, we spoke of equality, freedom, negotiations, and peaceful resistance".

Because of Buthelezi's links with the ANC, the two parties initially supported each other in the anti-apartheid struggle, but before long relations quickly deteriorated.

Buthelezi refused to support the armed struggle, accusing the ANC of betraying him.

Buthelezi was heavily criticised and accused of being in cahoots with the apartheid government.

"There's simply no doubt that Inkatha engaged in sustained violence from the mid-1980s right through the end of apartheid," said academic and political scientist Richard Pithouse in 2018.

But Buthelezi maintained that his conscience was clear and that he was proud of his role in the fight against the regime:

“I prevented the apartheid regime from stripping all of us, I mean all black people of South Africa, of their South African citizenship. Beyond this, I must thank President [FW] De Klerk for heeding my plea to release Mandela and other political prisoners, so that we could finalise the liberation of this country without further loss of human life.”

A report by the Truth and Reconciliation that was chaired by Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu later named the IFP, under Buthelezi, as the “primary non-state perpetrator, responsible for approximately 33% of all of the violations reported to the commission.”

During the first decade post-apartheid, the IFP received over 90% of its support from ethnic Zulus, however, Buthelezi had often insisted that the party was for all black South Africans.

There's no doubt that he built Inkatha into a significant political force by the 80s, which came to play an important and very contested role in South Africa at that point, said academic, political scientist and author Richard Pithouse in 2018.

In 2019, after 44 years as leader, Buthelezi announced his decision not to stand for re-election at the IFP's elective conference.

Buthelezi - The 'actor'

In 1964, Buthelezi portrayed his maternal great-grandfather King Cetshwayo kaMpande in the film "Zulu". The film marked the debut of Sir Michael Caine and stars Sir Stanley Baker and Jack Hawkins.

Speaking to the Telegraph in 2014, the Zulu Chief said of the makers of the film:

"It was interesting because of course they didn't have what I would call the typical South African attitude towards black people. I think that was remarkable in itself."

Home Affairs Minister and stand-in President

Despite the differences between Buthelezi and the ANC, President Nelson Mandela appointed Shenge to his Cabinet.

He served as Minister of Home Affairs for ten years and in what many saw as an act of appeasement. He served as acting president 22 times when Mandela was away on official duty.

But this never stopped him from being critical of the governing party whenever he felt leaders went astray.

“Even when I talked to Mr. Zuma, I said to him, we shouldn’t promise things that cannot be delivered. I said to him that our people are very patient, we must not promise what we cannot deliver. Like for instance, when he himself promised that he’ll create half a million jobs and a million jobs were lost.”

In his lifetime, he earned praise from South Africa’s foremost liberation struggle leaders – including former presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

Mandela had this to say about Buthelezi:

“We have destroyed all the other leaders of the Bantustans, of the homelands. We have used every ammunition to destroy him… but we have failed. And he is still there. As I say, he is a formidable survivor. We cannot ignore him.”

Faith

Reflecting on his long life and challenges, Buthelezi said his faith kept him going.

“On the long journey I have travelled, I am grateful to my comrades, you my comrades who have walked parts of that long journey with me. But above all, I am grateful to God Almighty, who guided me through this difficult journey.”

WATCH BELOW: On 1 February 1997, President Nelson Mandela appointed Buthelezi to fill in for him and his deputy, Thabo Mbeki, while they attended the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Buthelezi is survived by three of his eight children with his late wife Irene Mzila.

RELATED: 'Mangosuthu Buthelezi's collaboration with the apartheid state began in the 50s'


This article first appeared on 702 : We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career




9 September 2023 7:54 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Inkatha Freedom Party
Inkatha Freedom Party IFP
Mangosuthu Buthelezi
AmaZulu
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

More from Local

FILE: Mangosuthu Buthelezi arrives to address thousands of supporters at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) elections manifesto launch at The Chatsworth Stadium, outside the city of Durban on March 10, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Ramaphosa on Buthelezi's passing: 'An outstanding political and cultural leader'

9 September 2023 8:08 AM

The 95-year-old passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African Social Security Agency office in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

'Since Postbank took over Sassa payments we haven't seen a smooth payment month'

9 September 2023 7:45 AM

Thandi Henkeman from Black Sash weighs in on delayed Sassa grant payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outgoing IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi delivered the keynote address at Prince Mangosuthu stadium in uLundi where the party is holding its elective conference. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

[WATCH] In memory of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

9 September 2023 7:26 AM

The 95-year-old passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police at the crime scene where Umar Majiet and his cousin Toufeeq Cummings were shot and killed in Hanover Park on Wednesday, 6 September 2023. Picture: Supplied

CPF spokesperson calls for process to be followed after Hanover Park murders

8 September 2023 10:38 AM

Two men were murdered in Hanover Park, in what some residents believe was a gang hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango Airlines. Picture: facebook.com/FlyMangoSA

Mango sale: 'Pravin Gordhan deliberately procrastinated'

8 September 2023 8:46 AM

The Gauteng High Court is compelling Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to decide on the sale of Mango Airlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024

8 September 2023 6:59 AM

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to bear with the current power outages to reap the rewards in the future, while promising load shedding would be a thing of the past once government put its energy action plans into place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Bean There Coffee Company on Facebook

How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD

7 September 2023 9:38 PM

Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'

7 September 2023 7:19 PM

Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest decision was unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal or No Deal SA is changing the lives of South Africans with R3 mill in wins

Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins

7 September 2023 6:07 PM

And you could be next!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A communal cafeteria at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Limpopo. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Inmates allegedly torched Kutama prison after torture allegations were ignored

7 September 2023 5:30 PM

Inmates at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre allegedly started a fire after prison management ignored their concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation, poses for a portrait in Durban, on October 27, 2022. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Political enigma Mangosuthu Buthelezi passes away aged 95

9 September 2023 6:09 AM

Prince Buthelezi, or as many others call him - uMmntwana wakwa Phindangenee – has been without question one of the most polarising political figures South Africa has ever produced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed a media briefing in Johannesburg on 15 May 2023. Picture: EFF

'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC

8 September 2023 9:31 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans do not owe the governing party any loyalty when it comes to the 2024 general elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day?

7 September 2023 9:14 PM

It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the sudden appearance of the United Arab Emirates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on fraud and corruption charges related to the Estina dairy farm matter on 25 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly

7 September 2023 12:07 PM

In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel and benefits, and sanctioned him to apologise in the National Assembly, but he failed to attend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly during his question and answer session in Parliament on 5 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'

7 September 2023 10:09 AM

As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane outside the Public Protector's head office in Pretoria on 5 September 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties

6 September 2023 2:22 PM

The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dmbaker/123rf.com

Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'

5 September 2023 8:38 PM

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The entrance of Parliament. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'

5 September 2023 4:47 PM

Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at the Sandton Convention Centre on 02 September 2023 where the ANC engaged with media, academics and analysts to review their 2019 election manifesto. Picture: X/@CyrilRamaphosa

'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa

5 September 2023 11:37 AM

At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 released supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty

5 September 2023 8:13 AM

Under the belief that her suspension has been lifted after her impeachment inquiry concluded, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced on social media on Monday night that she planned to return to work on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa on Buthelezi's passing: 'An outstanding political and cultural leader'

Local

We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career

Local Politics

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

No reason for civil society to fear new intelligence bill - Ntshavheni

9 September 2023 10:59 AM

Ramaphosa on Buthelezi's passing: 'An outstanding political and cultural leader'

9 September 2023 10:08 AM

The week that was: Boks' World Cup chances? Cops behind hijacked buildings

9 September 2023 8:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA