Celine Dion sells Las Vegas mansion for R570 million
While Celine Dion is taking some time for herself away from the spotlight, her bank account is not.
The iconic singer’s Las Vegas mansion recently sold for an astronomical $30 million – that’s about R570 million!
That’s three times more than the $9.2-million she paid for the property in 2017.
The 31 000-square-foot mansion has two above-ground levels with four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, along with a finished basement, garage, swimming pool, and spa.
This article first appeared on 947 : Celine Dion sells Las Vegas mansion for R570 million
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:C%C3%A9line_Dion_en_2013.JPG
More from Entertainment
Happy birthday, Bob Dylan! Celebrate 82 like a rolling stone...
Bob Dylan turns 82 years old today. Let's take a trip down nostalgia lane with some of his best music.Read More
Rolf Harris, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender dies at 93
Harris was famed for his 50-year career as one of Britain’s best-known TV performers before being convicted as a sex offender.Read More
Billionaire, Jeff Bezos proposes to long-time girlfriend with a R48 MILLION ring
How does a billionaire propose? We've got the deets.Read More
The magic of Disney comes to Cape Town for 100th birthday celebration event
Disney 100 – The Concert is confirmed to take place at GrandWest between Friday 7 - Sunday 9 July.Read More
[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000)
At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar.Read More
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell!
Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels.Read More
Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love...
Novak Djokovic turns 36 today and so we recall some of his best inspirational quotes - it is Monday, after all.Read More
Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice'
The platinum-selling South African singer and songwriter is working on a new album.Read More
Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event!
Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs!Read More