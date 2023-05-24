



While Celine Dion is taking some time for herself away from the spotlight, her bank account is not.

The iconic singer’s Las Vegas mansion recently sold for an astronomical $30 million – that’s about R570 million!

That’s three times more than the $9.2-million she paid for the property in 2017.

The 31 000-square-foot mansion has two above-ground levels with four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, along with a finished basement, garage, swimming pool, and spa.

This article first appeared on 947 : Celine Dion sells Las Vegas mansion for R570 million