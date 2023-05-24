[LISTEN] 'You're not alone': the yellow bench at Retreat Station can save lives
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bradley Baily (founder of The Kind Bench Project) about unveiling a yellow bench at Retreat's train station on 30 May and what it means.
Listen below.
Baily says The Kind Bench Project partnered with PRASA to install a yellow bench at Retreat's train station to create a safe, positive, and non-judgmental space for people struggling with their mental health.
If you're looking for it, it looks like this:
The main aim of the bench is to let people know that 'they're not alone' in their mental health struggles.
We see you and we hear you. You have a space to lean on; literally and figuratively.Bradley Baily, founder - The Kind Bench Project
Anyone can take a seat on the yellow bench and talk about what they're going through with people in the community (If you feel like talking. If you don't; it's okay to just sit.)
On the bench, you'll see the number for SADAG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group) and other 24/7 toll-free numbers, should you seek professional advice.
Baily aims to 'spread love and kindness' and to help people connect with each other.
He hopes the bench's presence helps destigmatise mental health issues by talking about them positively. If you need a safe space, the yellow bench will be ready from 30 May.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'You're not alone': the yellow bench at Retreat Station can save lives
Source : https://www.saferspaces.org.za/resources/entry/kind-heart-bench-project
