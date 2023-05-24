[LISTEN] With intense loadshedding, how can we reduce our demand on the grid?





Lester Kiewit speaks with Thinus Booysen, Professor at the Electrical & Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University; Dr Tony Obilana, Senior lecturer in the Food Science Department at CPUT, and Sarah Collins, founder of The Wonderbag.

While many of us have put measures in place to try and mitigate the impact of high levels of loadshedding, this is not necessarily lowering the demand on the grid.

With the water crisis and threat of ‘day zero’ a few years ago, everyone played a part in reducing water demand.

So, are there similar measures we can take to reduce the pressure on the grid?

From taking a pause before turning on inverters after loadshedding, to tools like The Wonderbag - which Collins says can greatly reduce household electricity demands.

Lester Kiewit hosted a panel on how we can reduce our energy demands.

