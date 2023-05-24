SAPS given legal permission to use cellphone surveillance technology





Lester Kiewit speaks with Murray Hunter, Digital Rights Researcher for ALT Advisory.

According to Hunter, these ‘grabbers’ are a mobile surveillance tool that will act as a fake cellphone tower.

When this is activated, it can identify and monitor cellphones in the area.

He says that how police could use this, is to track suspects in an area using their cellphone, or to monitor conversations between suspects of a crime.

However, there are some concerns with this technology as it can be used for mass surveillance.

Hunter adds that there has been evidence that state spying has been abused in the past.

Whatever technology the police are using, they still need to follow the law. Murray Hunter, Digital Rights Researcher - ALT Advisory

He says that the use of this technology needs to come with permission from a judge and there needs to be transparency.

Despite this, he does note that there is still some skepticism around the use of this technology and whether it will be used lawfully.

It is actually up to the government to explain exactly how they plan to use this technology in a way that is inline with the law. Murray Hunter, Digital Rights Researcher - ALT Advisory

© ldprod/123rf.com

This is the same crime intelligence, the same state security, that we saw playing all kinds of dirty tricks and corruption during state capture. Murray Hunter, Digital Rights Researcher - ALT Advisory

Not enough has changed about these institutions for us to say we feel okay with these guys having grabbers. Murray Hunter, Digital Rights Researcher - ALT Advisory

He says that in order for South Africans to feel some sense of security with the use of this technology, it will be essential that the grabbers are closely monitored, and it is clearly understood where the equipment is at all times and what it is being used for.

Listen to the interview above for more.