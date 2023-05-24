[LISTEN] Men who sit and pee mostly come from...
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending topics.
Today's viral news includes where men who are most likely to sit down to pee come from.
Listen to Friedman's verdict below... skip to 08:23 for the answer.
Need a clue?
The men who are most likely to sit down to pee in this country use the phrase, 'sitzpinklers' which means someone who urinates.
Yes, it's GERMANY!
Friedman reports that a survey from a UK-based research and data analytics company called, YouGov conducted research from 30 countries to reveal that Germany is the number one country where men sit to pee the most, followed by Sweden with Denmark taking third place.
The research also shows that sitting to pee is particularly prevalent among German men over the age of 55, with 49% of the age group saying they sit down to urinate 'every time' and a further 25% saying they do so 'most times'.
The country where men are least likely to sit and pee is... Mexico.
A 2014 study by researchers at the Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands also found that sitting helps empty the bladder faster compared to standing.
Friedman also says, however, when you pee, make sure you...
Put the seat down and aim.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire
Yes, please, aim.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/gastroenteritis.html?oriSearch=tummy+bug&sti=nve7qv05jv0hdjylmr|&mediapopup=115146034
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Join the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: first 1000 entries are FREE
The CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, Clark Gardner chats about the race happening on 14 and 15 October.Read More
World’s oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on SA's Cape south coast
The 153 000-year-old track was found in the Garden Route National Park, in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world'
Banana Boat, released its list of 'The World's 50 Best Beaches' and ranked Boulders Beach 40th.Read More
'Netflix and chill' with your own account, password-sharing ban expands globally
On Tuesday (23 May) Netflix expanded their password-sharing restriction to one household per account in over 100 countries.Read More
Simple tips to keep your pets warm this winter
If you're feeling cold, they are too!Read More
The next Miss SA could be married or have kids - CEO
Miss South Africa has expanded its criteria, promoting inclusivity and diversity.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dutch secret to living more meaningfully is doing... NIKS(en)
Dutch author of 'Niksen', Olga Mecking chats about the country's wellness trend captivating the world - 'doing nothing.'Read More
[LISTEN] With intense loadshedding, how can we reduce our demand on the grid?
With the frequent high levels of loadshedding, South Africans will have to find ways to reduce their energy consumption.Read More
[LISTEN] 'You're not alone': the yellow bench at Retreat Station can save lives
The bench, which will be unveiled on 30 May at Retreat Station, aims to support people living with mental health challenges.Read More